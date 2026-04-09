EDWARD SCISSORHANDS IN CONCERT Will Make Australian Premiere in Melbourne

🎭 NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Halloween, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will present the Australian premiere of 20th Century Studios' Edward Scissorhands in Concert Live to Film at Hamer Hall on Friday 30 and Saturday 31 October. The concert features Tim Burton's quirky modern fairytale, with GRAMMY-winning composer Danny Elfman's ethereal, emotive score performed live by the MSO, under the direction of conductor Nicholas Buc.

Released in 1990 and directed by Burton (Beetlejuice, Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas), the film centres on Edward (Johnny Depp), a gentle artificial man with scissors for hands.

Orphaned and unfinished by his creator (Vincent Price in his final role), Edward longs for connection and is coaxed into joining the town's pastel suburban community. At first a sensation amidst the uniformity, his uniqueness eventually sparks jealousy and suspicion among the neighbours. Along the way, Edward develops a tender romance with Kim (Winona Ryder). Edward Scissorhands is celebrated for its poignant exploration of acceptance, enduring love, and the challenges of being misunderstood.

Composer Danny Elfman's enchanting, thematic score combines with Burton's distinctive stylistic choices to create the film's iconic atmosphere. The score is one of the early collaborations between Elfman and Burton, a partnership that has continued across many notable projects.