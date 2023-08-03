BLOOM Extends at Arts Center Melbourne

Due to overwhelming demand, Melbourne Theatre Company’s critically acclaimed new Australian musical comedy, Bloom, extends its season until Saturday 26 August at Arts Centre Melbourne.

Tom Gleisner's sensational debut musical, featuring music by Katie Weston has taken Melbourne by storm serving up a ‘poignantly funny and uniquely Aussie comedy experience’ (Time Out).

In the unlikely setting of an aged care home, Bloom is a story of intergenerational connection and the power of music that’s both hilarious and heartwarming. Tom Gleisner masterfully weaves a touching journey through aged care, offering hope and possibility to one of Australia’s most shameful recent failures.

With praise from both critics and audiences alike, Bloom has broken Melbourne Theatre Company’s record for the highest selling day of a new Australian work, post-opening night. The record was previously set in February with Sunday, a play centred around Heide Museum of Modern Art founders John and Sunday Reed starring Nikki Shiels.

Artistic Director & Co-CEO Anne Louise Sarks said, ‘We are thrilled with the audience response for Bloom. From the first preview performance Melbourne audiences have been swept off their feet by Tom Gleisner and Katie Weston’s funny, yet deeply moving, and heartwarming musical.’

‘We’re unashamedly committed to commissioning, supporting and presenting new Australian work, and seeing the audience respond to Bloom confirms there is a growing audience appetite to see more home-grown stories on stage.’

‘Bloom is one of five world premieres of Australian work in our Season 2023, and the enthusiasm for Australian work is clear with our top two selling shows this year being Sunday and Bloom.’

Bloom, the ‘big-hearted, home-grown musical theatre romp’ (The Age) stars scene-stealing comedian Anne Edmonds alongside an ensemble cast including Frankie J. Holden, Evelyn Krape, Vidya Makan, Maria Mercedes, Eddie Muliaumaseali’i, John O’May, Christina O’Neill, Jackie Rees and Slone Sudiro.

Tickets for seven new performances from Monday 21 – Saturday 26 August are on sale from 3pm today. Bloom must close Saturday 26 August.

About the Play

When Mrs MacIntyre, the scheming owner of aged care home Pine Grove, decides to cut costs by offering uni students free board in return for them helping out as carers, she does not count on the arrival of Finn Bailey. Lazy and unqualified, Finn soon clashes with over-worked carer Ruby, before setting off a chain of events that lead to romance, rebellion and a residents’ choir.