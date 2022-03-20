Australian Reality Star Abbie Chatfield to Perform Live Shows

Frontier Touring has announced six special shows, A Hot Night with Abbie Chatfield. The much-loved and topical Australian reality TV queen, host, entrepreneur, ambassador, podcaster, author and over-sharer, Abbie Chatfield, will open the conversation with audiences in Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, and Sydney throughout May 2022.

Kicking off proceedings with two consecutive nights at the Sydney Opera House Playhouse on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 May, the conversation continues at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre on Friday 13 May, Arkaba Hotel Adelaide on Saturday 14 May, then heading north playing Eatons Hill Ballroom Brisbane on Friday 20 May before a final show at HOTA - Lakeside Room on the Gold Coast Friday 27 May.

Frontier Members can access their pre-sale tickets from 11am AEDT, Wednesday 23 March, before tickets go on sale to the general public at 11am local on Friday 25 March. For all ticketing information: frontiertouring.com/abbiechatfield

A Hot Night with Abbie Chatfield is a highly entertaining live show, an extension of the wildly popular It's A Lot with Abbie Chatfield podcast (LiSTNR) and Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield show on the Hit Network. Abbie will host and lead the conversation with special guests on stage whilst tackling everything from feminism, political issues, dating, mental health and friendships. Abbie will share many of her own wildly personal stories and ensure audiences have a night to remember.

Abbie Chatfield is a force to be reckoned with. From her humble beginnings out of her Brisbane apartment, Abbie launched her now hugely successful podcast, It's A Lot. The podcast is now in the Top 10 most listened podcasts in Australia with over 400,000 downloads per month. Before the launch of It's A Lot, Abbie charmed her way to the finale of The Bachelor Australia (Season 7, 2019), built the courage to give love a second shot on Bachelor In Paradise (Season 3, 2020) before taking home the crown on TEN's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here (Season 7, 2021), where Abbie won $100,000 for her charity, Dementia Australia and made history as the first person under 30 to win on the show.

Abbie now has her own show Hot Nights With Abbie Chatfield, 7-9pm weeknights on the Hit Network and has gained an audience of over 382k Instagram followers, amassed more than 10.5m TikTok likes. For pre-sale tickets, visit frontiertouring.com/abbiechatfield.