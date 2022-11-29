Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Australia and The UK Announce Landmark Bilateral Orchestral Exchange

The agreement enables cross-cultural collaboration between the two countries, further strengthening partnerships.

Nov. 29, 2022  

Today at the Australian High Commission in London, Acting High Commissioner to the UK, Lynette Wood, announced a ground-breaking new partnership between Melbourne Symphony Orchestra and London Symphony Orchestra.

The agreement between the two orchestras enables cross-cultural collaboration between the two countries, further strengthening partnerships and enhancing the deep people-to-people links in the arts and cultural sectors. This includes reciprocal touring in Australia and the UK, facilitating emerging artist exchanges and co-commissioning performances and activities, including digital innovations, such as LSO Live and MSO.LIVE.

To launch the partnership, the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sir Simon Rattle will tour Australia in 2023 with a series of concerts between 28 April and 6 May in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, presented jointly by Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Sydney Opera House and Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

Sophie Galaise, Managing Director, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, said: "The MSO is proud of its long-standing reputation as a leading cultural ambassador for Australia. We are delighted to unite our two orchestras as kindred spirits, established within a few years of each other at the turn of the last century. Through music we bring people together and play an important role in representing our respective countries. This partnership enables us to build on our shared histories to create a dynamic new place in the world for orchestral music, ensuring access for all to the joy of music making, whether it is in the digital universe or in the up-close opportunities for emerging young artists in both our countries."

Kathryn McDowell, Managing Director of London Symphony Orchestra, said: "We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Melbourne Symphony Orchestra. This historic agreement brings together our two orchestras, representing our two countries with a shared history. Our aim is to strengthen understanding and exchange through the strong bonds of music for the benefit of the communities we serve."

Lynette Wood, Acting High Commissioner to the UK said: "This is a proud moment in our deep relationship with the United Kingdom. This collaboration is a clear manifestation of the values of both our countries as cultural powerhouses, partners, and friends. I am delighted that these two world class orchestras will forge ahead in this exciting partnership for the benefit of people all over Australia and the UK."

Sir Simon Rattle, Music Director of the London Symphony Orchestra, said: "This is a chance for musicians from both countries to deepen their understanding of each other, united through their passion for music-making at the highest level. Sharing our musical culture, we hope to make a lasting impact here and in Australia."

Jaime Martín, Chief Conductor of the MSO, said: "This is a particularly happy moment for me. The London Symphony Orchestra is one that has been very close to me for lots of different reasons. I am sure this agreement represents the beginning of many, many projects together. As time passes, we will find different ways to collaborate and, in the end, become closer."

This MSO announcement is generously supported by the Australian Government, as part of the UK/Australia Season 2021-22. The MSO's international engagement is supported by the Gandel Foundation through the MSO's Now, Forever Future Fund.



