Arts Centre Melbourne Announces Public Realm Performance Commission in Partnership With Metro Tunnel Creative Program

In partnership with Metro Tunnel Creative Program, Arts Centre Melbourne invites expressions of interest from Deaf and disabled artists, and collaborating allies, to create a new site-responsive participatory work incorporating themes of movement, repetition and time, which activates non-traditional public spaces in our precinct.

The Metro Tunnel Creative Program presents temporary creative works that make a significant contribution to keeping Melbourne a vibrant and attractive destination as the city transforms its commuter routes towards the future. Their collaborative approach to engaging the local artistic community to deliver art and performance works of international calibre partners here with Arts Centre Melbourne's vision for the public realm.

The selected project will receive $40,000 (under the auspice of Performing Lines) in conjunction with professional and venue support for its creative development, and will be presented as part of an event at Arts Centre Melbourne in late 2021.

A creative development showing is to be presented to Arts Centre Melbourne, Metro Tunnel Creative Program and selected industry representatives no later than 1 July 2021. The successful applicant will also be required to submit a project proposal and budget for the final presentation of the work.

The selected project will receive:

$40,000 creative development investment

Rehearsal and meeting spaces for the creative development residency at Arts Centre Melbourne

Technical advice on Arts Centre Melbourne public spaces

Producing support from Arts Centre Melbourne and Performing Lines

Outside eye and dramaturgical support

Shared technical equipment and production staff for the creative development showing up to the value of $2,000

Support for documentation of the creative development process

A dedicated marketing and publicity campaign in support of the artist and creative development process

The selection panel includes representatives from Arts Centre Melbourne and Metro Tunnel Creative Program alongside First Nations artists and cultural leaders with lived experience of disability.

EOI applications close Friday 30 October 2020 at 5:00pm (AEST).

Learn more at https://www.artscentremelbourne.com.au/learn/artist-development/public-realm-commission.

