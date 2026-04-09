THE ODD COUPLE To Be Presented By City Theatre Austin
Production will run at Genesis Creative Collective in Austin.
City Theatre Austin will present THE ODD COUPLE by Neil Simon from May 1 through May 17 at Genesis Creative Collective. The production will be directed by Tracy Hurd and will feature Zachary Gamble as Oscar Madison and Darwin Ragsdale as Felix Ungar.
The play follows two mismatched roommates—a disorganized sportswriter and a meticulous, anxious neat freak—who attempt to live together after their marriages end. As their contrasting personalities clash, the story explores friendship and personal change through comedy.
The cast will also include Charles Dennis, Payton Trahan, Matt Gauck, Mollie Kirby, Hannah Zickel, and Lauren MacLeod. The production is part of City Theatre Austin’s 20th anniversary season.
Neil Simon’s work has been widely produced on stage and adapted for film and television, with THE ODD COUPLE among his most recognized plays. The play received the 1965 Tony Award for Best Author of a Play.
THE ODD COUPLE
May 1 – May 17, 2026
Thursday–Saturday at 8:00 p.m.
Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
Genesis Creative Collective
1507 Wilshire Boulevard
Austin, TX
TICKET INFORMATION
General seating is priced at $20–$25, with center reserved seating at $30–$35. Group, senior, and student discounts are available.
Tickets may be purchased at citytheatreaustin.org. For more information, call 512-470-1100 or email info@citytheatreaustin.org.
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