Review: ANIMALES NOCTURNOS at Teatro Espacio

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More than twenty years after it was written, Juan Mayorga’s Animales nocturnos feels disturbingly at home in Texas. Presented entirely in Spanish by Teatro Espacio, the play explores immigration, loneliness, marriage, and the abuse of power through an encounter between two neighbors. What begins with a drink becomes a form of psychological enslavement, made possible by a law that divides people into those who belong and those who can be removed.

Mayorga began the work in 2001 as El buen vecino, a ten-minute play commissioned by London’s Royal Court Theatre. He later expanded it into Animales nocturnos, first produced in 2003. The play was written in response to Spain’s Ley de Extranjería, which regulates the rights and legal status of foreign nationals.

The four characters have no names. They are identified only as the Short Man, Short Woman, Tall Man, and Tall Woman. The descriptions appear physical but soon reveal a shifting hierarchy. The Tall Man is educated and intellectual, yet his undocumented status leaves him vulnerable. The Short Man may appear less accomplished, but citizenship gives him power over his neighbor’s future.

After approaching the Tall Man in a bar, the Short Man reveals that he knows his secret. His bargain is simple: the Tall Man will make himself available whenever he is wanted, and the Short Man will not report him. He asks for drinks, conversation, help with a train set, and companionship on excursions. He calls it friendship, but friendship requires the freedom to say no.

That contradiction is the play’s most chilling idea. The Short Man does not need to use physical force. The law allows him to disguise coercion as companionship. Every seemingly harmless invitation carries the threat of deportation.

Mayorga examines what can awaken in an ordinary person when society places someone else at his mercy. Once the Short Man experiences that power, companionship is no longer enough. He wants attention, obedience, and control over the Tall Man’s time and voice. The arrangement also corrodes both marriages, drawing the women into a system of secrecy, resentment, and domination.

The title refers to creatures that hide from the light, as all four characters do in different ways. The Tall Man works at night and conceals his immigration status. His wife lives with the uncertainty of their precarious existence. The Short Woman cannot sleep, while her husband finds purpose in a relationship that must remain secret. A visit to the nocturnal enclosure at a zoo becomes a metaphor for people living beneath an artificial darkness, both hidden and exposed.

Although Mayorga wrote the play about Spanish immigration law, its central conflict requires little translation in Texas. At a time of heightened ICE enforcement, detention, and deportation, the Tall Man’s fear feels immediate. The play asks not only what governments do to undocumented people, but what ordinary citizens may feel entitled to do when the law places their neighbors beneath them.

Bringing Animales nocturnos to Austin entirely in Spanish is a brave and timely choice. Spanish-language theatre remains rare on local stages, especially work by major contemporary playwrights from the Spanish-speaking world. Teatro Espacio deserves credit for presenting Mayorga’s demanding text in its original language while providing projected English translations.

Director Ana Laura De Santiago creates a striking visual world through black surfaces and exposed metal. The scenic design by Tomás Sánchez is intricate and stunning. The adjoining apartments resemble cages, suggesting that neither couple can escape the lives they have built. Unfortunately, parts of the set sometimes obscure the projected translations.

The production also takes the darkness of Mayorga’s world too literally. Several apartment scenes are so dimly lit that the actors’ expressions disappear. Darkness can create menace without concealing the performers, and this play depends on small reactions to reveal its changing balance of power. Many of those subtleties become lost in the shadows.

The production is ambitious, but some choices limit the development of its characters. Salud Ortiz’s Short Man appears creepy and threatening from his first encounter with the Tall Man. Although the text reveals his intentions early, showing his appetite for control from the beginning leaves his character with little room to build.

Lorena Elías’s Short Woman faces the opposite problem. She begins as a meek, submissive wife but later becomes aggressive and joins her husband’s domination of the Tall Man. The change may be intentional, but the production does not establish enough of the journey between those two versions of the character. Her transformation feels abrupt rather than earned.

Daniel Almanza as the Tall Man and Samia Said as the Tall Woman convey the fear and frustration of a marriage being hollowed out by a secret neither can escape. I wanted to see more of their expressions as the pressure mounted and the balance of power shifted. Unfortunately, the dim lighting often kept those emotional changes hidden from view making the performances seem less nuanced.

These challenges keep portions of Mayorga’s intricate power struggle from emerging with the clarity they require. Still, Teatro Espacio has chosen a demanding play and brought it to Austin at a moment when its questions could hardly be more relevant. Animales nocturnos reminds us that the distance between neighbor and captor can be perilously short when the law gives one person control over another’s future.



While this production is now closed, I can't wait to see a new production from Theatro Espacio, all in Spanish!

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