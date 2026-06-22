Cast Set for FALLING DOWN THE MOUNTAIN OF GREAT STORMS at Broad Theatre

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Broad Theatre has revealed the cast and creatives for the world premiere of Falling Down the Mountain of Great Storms by playwright Greg Romero with original music by Mike Vernusky. Directed by Co-Artistic Director Molly Fonseca. Falling Down the Mountain of Great Storms is a play about caring – for ourselves, others and the world. Performances will run August 14–29, 2026 at The Rosette.

Centered on Audra, a young Cajun woman fighting through catastrophes, Falling Down the Mountain of Great Storms flows between the present moment, suffocating time-breaks, and a surreal more-than-human world. A collaboration of script, live and recorded sound, and movement, this production creates a unique storytelling experience. Elevated by sound worlds composed from the wetlands of southern Louisiana, the story becomes a theatrical meditation on resilience, ground, and the possibility of renewal.

Casting for Falling Down the Mountain of Great Storms includes Ariane Stier as Audra; Xander Austin as Barry; Suzanne Balling as Lanette; Jude Jecker as Fox; Delan Crawford as Hedgehog; Lisa Kobdish as Heron; and Samantha Plumb as Heron Chick.

Directed by Co-Artistic Director Molly Fonseca. The additional creative team includes Natalie Guess as assistant director; Amy Lewis as lighting designer; Remy Joslin as production designer; Claire Shelton as Costume Designer; Jenny Rosario as animal designer; Olivia O’Hare and Kelly Hasandras as movement coordinators; Andy Grapko as intimacy coordinator; Anikka Lekven as dramaturg; Alicia Romariz as rehearsal stage manager; and Grace Reasoner as production stage manager.

The production features almost 20 local Austin artists and designers and will be presented as part of Broad Theatre's ongoing commitment to developing and producing work for and by people of marginalized genders.

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