Audra McDonald, Tituss Burgess and Norbert Leo Butz Performances Added at Hobby Center

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The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has added second performances to the 2026-2027 Beyond Broadway season. The lineup includes television, film and stage star Tituss Burgess; two-time Tony Award-winner Norbert Leo Butz; and six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald. The original three-show subscription package sold-out, prompting the creation of a waiting list.

With performances by Burgess and Butz taking place in the intimate 500-seat Zilkha Hall, second performances have been added to accommodate demand. McDonald's performance in the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall will remain a single engagement. Three-show subscriptions, including the newly added performances, go on sale to the public Friday, July 24.

In just its fourth season, the Beyond Broadway series saw a 166% year-over-year increase from subscriptions from the 2025-2026 season to the 2026-2027 season. The series brings top tier entertainment to Houstonians with intimate and engaging concert performances from Broadway's biggest names.

Kicking off the new season is television, film and stage star Tituss Burgess with Tituss Burgess in Concert playing October 24 and 25, 2026 in Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center.

2027 brings two Broadway powerhouses with Tony Award-winners Audra McDonald and Norbert Leo Butz with An Evening with Audra McDonald, January 16 in Sarofim Hall and Broadway, My Way with Norbert Leo Butz for two shows on March 20 in Zilkha Hall.

THE HOBBY CENTER PRESENTS THE 2026-2027 SEASON OF “BEYOND BROADWAY”:

Tituss Burgess in Concert | October 24 & ADDED October 25, 2026 | Zilka Hall at the Hobby Center

Whether you know him from “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Season 2 of “Schmigadoon,” or one of his many star turns on Broadway (Oh, Mary!, Moulin Rouge, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys), you know that Tituss Burgess is one of the entertainment industry's most versatile and dynamic performers, with his work in television, film, and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim. Now he's bringing his act to the Hobby Center for a special one-night-only concert! He'll perform a wide swath of music ranging from classic and modern Musical Theatre hits to songs by John Mayer, Shirley Bassey, Bette Midler, music from Porgy & Bess, and much more.

An Evening with Audra McDonald | January 16, 2027 | Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center

An intimate evening with Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer/actor featuring her signature mix of songs from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and beyond. It's her first performance at the Hobby Center and she is bringing her incredible music director, Andy Einhorn - a native Houstonian to join her!

Broadway, My Way with Norbert Leo Butz | March 20, 2027 & ADDED Matinee | Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center

An Evening with Two-time Tony Award Winner Norbert Leo Butz In this special evening of story and song, Mr. Butz sings highlights from his storied three decades on the boards of Broadway. From his humble beginning as the 7th of 11 children (His first bed was a drawer!) to being one of only 9 actors to win a Tony Award twice for Best Actor in a Broadway Musical. Norbert originated roles on Broadway in The Last Five Years, Wicked, Big Fish, and Harry Connick Jr's Thou Shalt Not (Tony nomination) in the Lincoln Center 2018 revival of My Fair Lady (Tony nomination) and his two Tony Winning performances in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can. Mr. Butz television and film credits include Netflix's Bloodline, Fosse/Verdon, Gladiator: American Sports Story, as well as The Exorcist sequel and the Bob Dylan bio pic A Complete Unknown. Expect the unexpected in this singular evening of musical entertainment, by one of Broadway's legendary leading men.

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