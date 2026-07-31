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The Essential Theatre Play Festival will return to 7Stages this August, offering everything from first reads by new playwrights to the 2026 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award Winner's world premiere, all in just three jam-packed weeks!

The centerpiece of this year's Festival will be the World Premiere of the 2026 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award winner, Susan Swavely's Helen of the West, a rich re-imagining of the fabled story of Helen of Troy, now seen as a mail-order bride in the American West. Essential's Founding Artistic Director, Peter Hardy, directs, and Haitian-American actress Karine Dieuvil plays the title role.

On being the 2026 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award Winner and having her play headline this summer's festival, Swavely says, “The south is full of TONS of progressive, smart, talented artists. I'm truly so honored to have been selected, and I hope that my play resonates.” The Essential Theatre Playwriting Award, given out annually since 2001, is the only prize of its kind, exclusively dedicated to the work of Georgia playwrights with the winner receiving both a $1,000 cash prize and a full professional production. The 2026 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award is sponsored by Joseph and Alisa Alonso.

Readings, showcases, and presentations of Georgia playwrights' work will round out the Festival, showcasing new plays from no less than a dozen different Georgia playwrights during the three week Festival. Audiences will have the chance to see everything from first-time playwrights' first 10 Minute Plays to encore performances of acclaimed shows like Lee Nowell's The Woman You Want to Be, which premiered at the Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern this past May and C. G. Brown's Babylon is an Action Verb, the 2026 Atlanta Fringe Homegrown Award earlier this summer.

Since the Festival began in 1999, Essential has produced nearly 50 World Premieres, helping launch the careers of nation-wide successes like Topher Payne and Lauren Gunderson. The 2026 Essential Theatre Festival continues this tradition with three packed weeks of new work by Georgia playwrights August 7-23 at 7Stages Theatre in Little Five Points.

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