TAMING OF THE SHREW, COMEDY OF ERRORS & TWELFTH NIGHT to Play Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern

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The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse will revive its popular August Threepeat, bringing back three Shakespeare comedies in rotating repertory throughout August and early September. Running August 6–September 5, 2026, the ambitious repertory event features The Comedy of Errors, The Taming of the Shrew, and Twelfth Night, allowing audiences to experience three of the Bard's most beloved comedies over the course of a single month.

"We're resurrecting our wildly ambitious and popular August Threepeat: a repertory of three Shakespeare comedies from the past year," the company said in announcing the return engagement. "Join us all month for live laughs and love on the Tavern stage."

The Comedy of Errors

Directed by Adam King and produced by Kati Grace Kirby, The Comedy of Errors runs August 6, 9, 15, 21, 27, 30, and September 5.

The comedy follows two sets of identical twins whose accidental reunion sparks a whirlwind of mistaken identities, misunderstandings, and slapstick mayhem.

The cast features Anthony J. Nash, O'Neil Delapenha, Anna Holland, Olivia Schaperjohn, Gabi King, Tyra Watkins, Brittney McClendon, Amanda Lindsey McDonald, Tyren Duncan, Brewer Kunnemann, Nick Faircloth, and Vinnie Mascola, with Julia Barton joining the ensemble.

The Taming of the Shrew

Directed by Rachel Frawley and produced by Kati Grace Kirby, The Taming of the Shrew performs August 7, 13, 16, 22, 28, and September 3.

Featuring an all female+ cast, the production reexamines Shakespeare's classic battle of the sexes as the outspoken Katherine and the charismatic Petruchio engage in one of the playwright's most spirited comedies.

The cast includes Daniela Santiago, Mary Ruth Ralston, Tiffany Porter, Katie Causey Wolff, Sarah Newby Halicks, Brittney McClendon, Anna Holland, Tyra Watkins, Gabrielle Story, Kelly Criss, Wanyu Yang, Olivia Schaperjohn, and Rivka Levin.

Twelfth Night

Directed by Mary Ruth Ralston and produced by Kati Grace Kirby, Twelfth Night runs August 8, 14, 20, 23, 29, and September 4.

Following a shipwreck that separates identical twins Viola and Sebastian, the romantic comedy unfolds through mistaken identities, unrequited love, comic revenge, and one unforgettable pair of yellow stockings.

The cast stars Alejandra Ruiz and Gabi King alternating as Viola, alongside Niko Carleo, Anna Holland, Tyren Duncan, Amy L. Levin, Adam King, O'Neil Delapenha, Kenneth Wigley and Tim Colee (alternating), Evan Judway, Vinnie Mascola, Brewer Kunnemann, and Anthony J. Nash.

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Performances take place Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Regular adult tickets range from $25 to $49, with pricing varying by performance, seating section, and availability. The company also offers preview pricing, student, educator, military, senior, and group discounts throughout the run.

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