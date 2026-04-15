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French Singer-Songwriter Laurent Voulzy to Perform at Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs

Concert will feature the French artist’s signature songs and live arrangements.

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French Singer-Songwriter Laurent Voulzy to Perform at Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs Image

French singer-songwriter Laurent Voulzy will perform at Byers Theatre on June 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Voulzy’s live performances are known for reinterpreting his catalog through new arrangements, blending ballads and melodic pop with layered harmonies.

His setlist is expected to include songs such as Rockollection, Le Soleil Donne, and Belle-Île-en-Mer, Marie-Galante, which have become staples of French popular music.

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced at $59, $79, and $99 (plus fees) and will go on sale Friday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. through sandyspringspac.com.








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