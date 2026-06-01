Summer 2026 Atlanta Indie Theatre Round Up

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When you hear about Atlanta's rich independent, sometimes underground, performance experiences, where do you get your information? Search no more! This ecclectic round up of Atlanta's exquisit performing artists is a great place to start your Atlanta indie theatre adventures. These twelve events are a drop in the ocean of performance talent in this town, but if you're previously unaware of these gems, you can continue to celebrate your discoveries by following these creatives and continuing to support your newfound love for all things indie and alternative.

ATLANTA FRINGE FESTIVAL (May 27 - June 7)

2 Weeks, 51 Productions, 245 Performances

Since 2012, Atlanta Fringe has supported an annual festival featuring live theatre, dance, comedy, storytelling, puppetry, and more. "Creating an artist-first atmosphere of collaboration and joy," this festival is an Altanta performance fanatic's annual must. Artists from all over the world are chosen by lottery and for two weeks fill Atlanta's stages with new works featuring the wild, weird, and wonderful. Visit ATLANTA FRINGE FESTIVAL for more information.

THE CAKE (June 4 - 14) by Bekah Brunstetter and Directed by Riley Rawson at Merely Players Presents

Known as a compassionate comedy that chooses connection instead of division, this funny, warm, and sweet play is about finding the courage to face the unknown. Visit Merely Players Presents for more information.

Produced by Authenticity Theatre, CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION (June 11 - 20) by Annie Baker and Directed by Kelley Jordan at at 7 Stages Backstage Theatre In a small town Vermont community center, a group of curious creatives, explore the complexities of being human with quiet humor and aching honesty. By experiencing the power of performance, creative expression, and authentic interactions, even ordinary connections can lead to catharsis. Visit Authenticity Theatre for more information.

GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! (June 5 — 28) Karen Cassady and Travis Sharp of the Dad’s Garage ensemble bring back to life Bev, Doug, and their "explosively funny and ingenious spectacle" musical creation about Johann Gutenberg and the creation of the printing press. Known as for an "authentic, infectious, and spontaneous charm and charisma" of Dad's improv performances, Karen and Travis explore Bev and Doug's impulsive, hair-brained-scheme with all the "pizazz, panache, and delusions of production value found only in modern spectacle theatre!" Visit Dad's Garage for tickets!

Atlanta's SOUL FOOD CYPHER (various events) is an ongoing serial Atlanta experience. Described as "a live, community-driven experience rooted in hip-hop culture and creative expression." SOUL FOOD CYPHER is known as a community above all else open to all who want to witness and practice stepping into the cypher to rap. This dynamic, living art is rooted in freestyle, discipline, and culture providing mindblowing lyrical demonstrations by Atlanta's best freestyle Rappers. Visit SOUL FOOD CYPHER for more information on witnessing the power of presence.

SOUTHERN FRIED QUEER PRIDE (June 22-28) The 12th annual pride festival takes place in Atlanta's iconic Little 5 Points neighborhood and "is fresh off the stove & ready to serve a full week of deep fried art & community!" The SFQP festival embraces "Seeds of Resistance" with a street-sized artist market, dance parties, eclectic entertainment, workshops & educational moments that is said to grow "into trees that bear the fruit of resilience & joy, liberation & community. And when we cultivate these fruits together, it creates abundance for us all!" Visit SOUTHERN FRIED QUEER PRIDE for more information!



HELEN OF THE WEST (August TBD) by Susan Swavely is the winner of the 2026 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award competition and will hit the Atlanta stage this August. Since 1999, Georgia's own Essential Theatre has spent decades discovering and supporting Georgia playwrights. "Founded by a playwright, to create a space for playwrights to be playwrights," Essential has presented 48 new works by 39 different Georgia playwrights, with readings of over 50 more. Visit Essential Theatre for more information on this legendary playwrighting opportunity and the great work they bring to Atlanta's thriving theatre community!

MONSTER SHOW FOR MONSTERS (3rd Monday of every month) at Red Light Cafe is an ongoing, serial event known as an "alternate reality variety show featuring music, comedy, burlesque, drag, storytelling, magic, and more, all performed by your favorite monsters." Touted as Atlanta's only show "where audience, cast, and crew are all monsters," this experience is immersive-themed and uniquely curated each month. Visit Red Light Cafe events and join the summer's best monsters!

Atlanta's LAVENDER FEST Season Three: Unreadable (August 5 - 9) showcases queer talent from around the world. This year they will continue to feature a collection of unique shows hosted at Atlanta’s Out Front Theatre Company. Supported by Qreative Voices, a nonprofit dedicated to amplifying, preserving, and protecting Queer Southern narratives, there is sure to be something for everyone and all are welcome. This annual festival is known for helping Atlanta to be seen "as a change-maker in the world of new play development." Visit LAVENDER FEST for more information!

Burning Bones Physical Theatre and Frankie Mulinix will create another of their annual devised theatrical productions. BEAUTIFUL EUNUCHS (August/September TBD) will grace Atlanta's stages again this summer. Burning Bones Physical Theatre is known for building "community engagement with compelling physical performances" and creates original, live shows made by the performance culture here in Atlanta. Company members are predominantly queer and disabled artists, central to their methods of training and creating together. Visit Frankie Mulinix's trainings and past works for more information on this dynamic and exciting movement company.

This summer at Theatrical Outfit, MR. COOL (August TBD) will chill Atlanta's audiences featuring the story of Ray Masinloc who is a "Filipino-American, former UFC champion, tabloid fixation, public disaster is known for surviving the collapse of his own image." But Ray has discovered he has the gift of mediums and can speak with the dead. At a historic public event in Arthur Ashe Stadium, Ray "summons the man the stadium was named for, and begins an interview that becomes something else entirely." Visit MR. COOL Play 2026 for more information on this Atlanta debut.

Do not hold your applause! SheATL Arts Summer Theater Festival (August 10 - 16) is coming back to Atlanta this summer! Performing again at 7 Stages Mainstage Theater, join SheATL for a summer of new stories by women, trans, & non-binary folx debuting their love of theatre. Keep your eyes on SheATL for show info and tickets sales.

Formed in 2017 for East Atlanta performance artists, Windmill Arts Productions’ annual programming includes supporting "10 Resident Artists by providing them with mentorship, technical and production expertise as they develop and present new work," presenting the short play & film festival, BLUEPRINT, and producing 1-2 new works per year. Check out Windmill Arts for summer programing including some of the very best Atlanta theatre, dance, and improv talent.

An Atlanta theatrical staple since 1997, PushPush Arts has given artists a place to experiment and grow. In 2016, they moved to College Partk to meet their vision "to serve as a vast creative hub for generative artists across multiple disciplines and offer resources, mentorship, and residency programs, affordable space, and critical response that enables artists to advance their creative developments – and their careers – toward excellence and sustainability." Visit PushPush Arts to see what they are up to this summer!