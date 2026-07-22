THE FAMILY TREE to Open at Cotton Hall Theater as Murder Mystery Dinner Show

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Cotton Hall will present its annual murder mystery dinner theater event, The Family Tree, August 14–22, inviting audiences to unravel a deadly inheritance dispute while enjoying dinner and an evening of interactive comedy.

Set inside Arbor House, The Family Tree follows the eccentric Forrester family as its members gather to learn who will inherit the family fortune. As secrets emerge and tensions rise, the relatives race through the mansion's parlor, solarium, game room, and beyond in a bid to secure the inheritance—while trying to survive a killer in their midst.

"We're going a little more traditional with this year's theme, by placing it in a big stuffy mansion," said Artistic Director Will Murdock. "We want this play to feel like you've stepped into one of those classic murder mysteries everyone knows and love but do it in our way—and really amp up the humor."

Audience members are encouraged to search for clues throughout the performance and, during intermission, will vote on who they believe committed the crime before the culprit is revealed during the second act.

Performance Schedule

Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 at 1 p.m.

Friday, August 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 at 1 p.m.

The murder mystery is one of Cotton Hall's most popular annual productions. Last year's Deep Fried Murder sold out all four performances, and the 2026 matinees of The Family Tree are already nearly sold out, with the best availability remaining for the Friday evening performances on August 14 and 21. Tickets are available online or through the Cotton Hall box office.

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