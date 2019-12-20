vIDEO: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Rings In The Holidays With 12 Days of Cyphers
The hip hop improv squad, Freestyle Love Supreme, is celebrating their first Christmas on Broadway with Twelve Days of Cyphers! Check out days 1-7 below!
Two-Touch, Kaiser Rösé, and J-Soul are going caroling for today's #12DaysOfCyphers! ? pic.twitter.com/8d9Pq09voV- Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) December 21, 2019
Yo, this is Kaiser Rösé and she's dropping a beat! Day 6, the word is... gingerbread! #12DaysOfCyphers pic.twitter.com/pYKtiKixnk- Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) December 20, 2019
Our ladies are in the house for today's festive freestyle! Today's word: Gifts! ? #12DaysOfCyphers pic.twitter.com/Oz9T8H0Tbk- Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) December 19, 2019
'Tis the season for lots of sugar! Berger Time's bringing the beat and Two-Touch has the words for today's #12DaysOfCyphers freestyle. Their word is... candy cane! pic.twitter.com/036isD5hT4- Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) December 18, 2019
Menorah Monday? @JellyD is comin' at you with today's #12DaysOfCyphers freestyle. pic.twitter.com/4lId4slP10- Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) December 17, 2019
Pause that cheesy Christmas movie because we've got some #FreestyleLoveSupreme-style holiday content comin' your way! #12DaysOfCyphers - Day 2: Holiday Movies ? (?: @jellyd) pic.twitter.com/o6ecvUCaHM- Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) December 16, 2019
Introducing the #12DaysOfCyphers series! We're comin' at you with a holiday-related freestyle every day between now and December 25.- Freestyle Love Supreme (@freestylelove) December 15, 2019
Day 1's word of the day? Holiday Sweaters! Take it away, @jellyd! pic.twitter.com/2LgIWbj1yK
Directed by Kail, Freestyle Love Supreme is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings and with recent special guests including Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Daveed Diggs, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The joyful show features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds AKA "Young Nees," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady AKA "Kaiser Rözé," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC." Special spontaneous and unannounced guests are planned for select performances during the run which include Freestyle Love Supreme members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Bill Sherman, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Sarah Kay, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, and more.
name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme", with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova, in association with Jill Furman and Back House Productions. The show has played in all five boroughs and many states, as well as the U.S. Comedy Festival, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.
