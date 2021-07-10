Young Dancemakers Company Announces 2021 Outdoor Performance Tour

Young Dancemakers Company is a unique, tuition-free, dance ensemble of students drawn from NYC's public high schools working under the guidance of acclaimed professionals. Young Dancemakers Company (YDC) presents a free concert of their unique, original choreography based on meaningful personal and social themes. The group dances to both live and recorded music, made in collaboration with professional composers. They will perform their latest works and an excerpt of Ann Reinking's Ritmo y Ruido being set by Ballet Hispánico artists. Ballet Hispánico, is the nation's renowned Latino dance organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures.

The one-hour concert will be followed by lively dance-making with the audience, led by the company, plus post-concert Q&A.

The performances will run from July 21st thru July 31st and feature original works by the teens, developed under the tutelage of the YDC faculty and guest artists. The company will also train daily with Ballet Hispánico's Natalia Alonso, and learn an excerpt of Ann Reinking's Ritmo y Ruido. All performances are free and open to the public. Reservations are required for the livestream finale concert. To reserve tickets, email youngdancemakers@gmail.com.

The 2021 faculty includes the Artistic Director of YDC Jessica Gaynor (choreographer); YDC Founding Director Alice Teirstein (2012 Bessie Award winner for Service to the Field of Dance); YDC Music Director and acclaimed composer William Catanzaro; YDC Associate Program Manager and alum Jenée Ivi Whitehead; Costume Designer Wendy Phillips Kahn; 2021 Guest Repertory Artist Ballet Hispánico (BH teaching artists include Natalia Alonso, Antonio Cangiano, Omar Rivera, with coaching by BH Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro); 2021 Contactless Partnering Dance Workshop Leaders Bridgman|Packer Dance; Choreography Workshop with NYC-based dance choreographer Jamal Jackson; a workshop on multi-camera dance video production with CultureHub; finale concert Lighting Designer Andy Dickerson; Photographer and YDC alum Alice Chacon; Creative Arts Consultant Eva Young; and composers Sidney Marquez Boquiren; Kathryn Carlsen; Matt Evans; Kevin Farrell; David Finkelstein; Evan Joseph; Joe Kye; Adriana Norat and Victor See Yuen who will be collaborating one-on-one with the choreographers as part of the special YDC Choreographer/Composer Project.

The 2021 season company members are Mishayla Carcana, Pharana Cineas, Ava Davis, Nevaeh Davis, Gianette Dominguez, Krystal Henry, Afsana Jim, Shania Jones, Rachael Kelly, Harlyn Lopera , Zarina Medwinter and Annia Nelson. They are students from Wadleigh Secondary High School for the Performing & Visual Arts; Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts, John Adams High School, Talented Unlimited High School, Brooklyn School for Music and Theatre, Humanities and the Arts High School, University Neighborhood High School and Brooklyn International High School.

Learn more at www.youngdancemakerscompany.org.