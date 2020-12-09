You Can Now Win the Chance to Meet S. Epatha Merkerson, Star of LAW & ORDER, CHICAGO MED and More via Zoom!

You now have the chance to meet with one of the stars of Law & Order and Chicago Med, S. Epatha Merkerson, via Zoom! S. Epatha Merkerson has garnered numerous high-profile accolades for her work, including an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, four NAACP Image Awards, two Obie Awards and two Tony Award nominations. She is best known for her award-winning portrayal of Lieutenant Anita Van Buren on the NBC police procedural drama series Law & Order, a role she played from 1993 to 2010 and for her role as Sharon Goodwin, Chief of Medical Services of on the current hit NBC series, Chicago Med.

She made her television debut as Reba the Mail Lady on Pee-wee's Playhouse. For her starring performance in the HBO film Lakawanna Blues written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, she won a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy Award and a Screen Actors Guild award. On stage she received Tony award nominations for her roles in August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Piano Lesson and for the Manhattan Theatre Club's revival of William Inge's Come Back Little Sheba.

Dates

Experience expires on Dec 17, 2021.

Additional Lot Details

Participant under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Valid for 4 people.

Duration: 30 minutes.

Photos are not allowed.

A facilitator will be joining the Zoom call.

Zoom call must be scheduled at least 2 weeks in advance.

Sharing of login information is forbidden and can result in cancellation of the experience.

Recording, screen grabs, or distribution of the session is strictly prohibited unless otherwise approved by the donor.

This is a private virtual meet and greet via Zoom.

