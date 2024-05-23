YY Dance Company to Present The World Premiere Of SOMEWHERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



YY Dance Company will present the World Premiere of SOMEWHERE from Thursday, June 20 to Saturday, June 22, 2024, with showings at 7:30pm on June 20-22 with a matinee on June 22 at 2pm. Performances will take place at New York Live Arts, 219 W. 19th Street, NYC.

Tickets are $20 for students and seniors, $45 general admission, and can be purchased at https://newyorklivearts.org/event/independent-works-somewhere/.

YYDC will present the world premiere of choreographer Yue Yin's latest production, SOMEWHERE, on the evening of June 20th at the illustrious NY Live Arts. The second chapter of an ambitious trilogy that began with the performance of NOWHERE at Chelsea Factory in NY in summer of 2023. "All the dancers under Yue's wing use their full commitment and heart to transmit electricity from the ground up, delivering her extraordinary brain's vision in real time," according to The Dance Enthusiast .

Showcasing the endurance, nuance, and dynamic quality of YYDC performances, SOMEWHERE explores and magnetic impact of our existence that defines the purpose and meaning of our lives. The production will feature original score by Michel Banabila and stage set by award winning scenic design duo The Stripe Canary.

The opening night performance on June 20 at 7:30pm will be followed by a reception. The performance the following night, June 21 at 7:30pm will feature a curtain chat with Yue Yin. The presentation is part of Live Arts Independent Works.

Choreographer: Yue Yin

Dancers: Sarah Allen, Sydney Chow, D'Angelo Castro, Joan Dwiartanto, Corinne Lohner, Kristalyn Gill, Alexsander Swader, Nat Wilson

Rehearsal Director: Grace Whitworth

Music: Michel Banabila

Lighting Design: Solomon Weisbard

Scenic Design: The Striped Canary

Costume Design: Mike Esperanza, Yue Yin

Production Manager: Tricia Toliver

Producers: Yue Yin, Joseph Tedeschi

The development and production of SOMEWHERE is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts with support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Additional support is provided by the Chautauqua Institution, the Danse Mirage Foundation, The Harkness Foundation for Dance, and individual donors.

About YY Dance Company (YYDC)

Based in NYC, YYDC is not for profit contemporary dance company dedicated to the teaching, production and performance of original choreographic works by founder and artistic director, Yue Yin. Over the past decade, Yin has refined and expanded an original movement vocabulary - FOCO Technique - a fusion inspired by the Chinese dance, folk, ballet and contemporary dance movement. The vision for YYDC is to incorporate this signature movement style in original company productions and choreographic commission, to produce original, dynamic, emotionally and physically charged performances under the direction of Yue Yin and to present the works nationally and internationally; to establish and develop FoCo Technique into a globally recognized training method for professional dancers as well as dance practitioners; To cultivate audiences' interest in dance especially in contemporary dance by presenting artistically responsible and socially conscious works.

The company boasts international touring credits namely Schrit_tmacher Festival in Germany, Rassegna Musike in Italy and soon will perform in Belgrade Dance Festival in Serbia. The company has also presented works at dance festivals such as SummerStage, Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival Inside Out, New York International Fringe Festival, Open Door Dance Festival in Iowa City, DanceNow [NYC] at Joe's Pub and many more. In addition, YYDC has performed at venues such as Hanover International Choreographic competition, BAM Fisher, Chelsea Factory, Joyce SoHo Theater, Peridance Theater, New York Live Arts and many others. In addition to performance, YY Dance Company also re-staged repertories at universities, companies and dance studios around the world.

For more information, visit https://yydc.org.

About Yue Yin

The founder and artistic director of YY Dance Company (YYDC), Yue Yin is an internationally recognized performer and choreographer. Yin studied at the prestigious Shanghai Dance Academy and NYU's Tisch School of the Arts where she received her MFA in 2008.

In 2018, Yin founded YYDC, a NYC-based, non-profit contemporary dance company dedicated to the teaching, production and performance of original choreographic works by Yin. Yin's signature FoCo Technique represents a dynamic fusion of folk, ballet and contemporary dance. YYDC's mission is to incorporate Yin's signature movement style into live performances and choreographic commissions as well as educational endeavor. Under Yin's direction, the company has presented its work to live audiences on U.S. and international stages.

Yue was recipient of 2021 Harkness Promise Award. This prestigious award recognizes her innovation in choreography and education. She was the winner of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago 2015 International Commissioning Project, winner of the 2015 BalletX Choreographic Fellowship, and winner of Northwest Dance Project's 5th Annual Pretty Creatives International Choreographic Competition in 2013. Through these high-profile successes, Yin has received commissions from all three widely-recognized companies as well as other companies and organizations namely Martha Graham Dance Company, Boston Ballet, BalletMet, Oregon Ballet Theater, Philadelphia Ballet, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, Limon Dance Company, Alberta Ballet, Balletto Teatro di Torino, Gibney Dance Company, Peridance Contemporary Dance Company, Whim W'him, Bruce Wood Dance, Ririe Woodbury Dance Company, Boston Dance Theater, 10 Hairy Legs, New Dialect, Backhausdance, Tisch School of The Arts, George Mason University, Rutgers University, Point Park University, West Michigan University and Juilliard School for Dance.