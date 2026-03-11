YGb# Performance Choir to Debut at Abyssinian Baptist Church

Join in on March 23rd for an evening of music and grace featuring the YGb# Performance Choir at The Abyssinian Baptist Church.

Come hear these young performers sing their hearts out and give praise! Led by our choir director, Nattalyee Randall who has prepared each young voice to "Let The Sunshine In"

Featuring some of Broadway's best kids: Eric Williams (Netflix Star Search Winner, MJ the Musical, Gypsy, Waiting for Godot), Walter Russell (Grammy Winner, MJ the Musical, Lights Out) Layla Capers (Lion King, School of Rock), Nia Thompson (Lion King), Davis Matthews (Lion King), Jackson Hayes (Lion King, MJ the Musical) Ethan Joseph (MJ the Musical, Gypsy) Phierce Phoenix (Tina the Musical) Jace Bently (MJ the Musical, Gypsy) Kyleigh Vickers (Gypsy) Summer Rae Daney (Gypsy) Mekhi Richardson (Lights Out), Austin Fisher (Lion King, WICKED movie) and so many youth stars!

Come in your Sunday Best and get ready to hear some of your favorite songs from Broadway, as well as from the gospel legacy of the Black Church! YGb# is bringing back youth gospel choirs to the mainstream, and you will want to make sure you have a ticket to be there!