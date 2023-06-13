Wyandanch Public Library Holds Annual Juneteenth Celebration In Suffolk County, June 17

The free, annual event is presented by the Barack H. Obama Cultural Center.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

Wyandanch Public Library Holds Annual Juneteenth Celebration In Suffolk County, June 17

Wyandanch Public Library in Suffolk County, New York celebrates Juneteenth with their annual community street festival on Saturday, June 17th (rain date June 24th) beginning at noon. In addition to  vendors, food and crafts, the free, annual event, presented by the Barack H. Obama Cultural Center, will include: 

African dance and drumming

gospel music showcase

a Juneteenth Storywalk

Smithsonian Cultural Exhibit

Geechee/Gullah cooking demo

Michelle Obama's Official Portrait hanging

music by the Legendary DJ Belal

A highlight of the festival will be a presentation by Carol A. Gordon, CEO of Unspoken History Treasures whose private collection of documents and artifacts traces African American history from 1600 to the present, The activities will take place at the library outdoors with vendors along So. 20th Street between Jamaica Avenue & Straight Path Road.  Streets will be closed to parking & vehicle traffic. For additional information, contact 631 643 4848 / info@wyandanchlibrary.org.

Declared a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorates the June 19, 1865, announcement of the abolition of slavery and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America.

Located at 14 South 20 Street, the Wyandanch Public Library serves a population of 11,702 in Suffolk County of New York State. Its annual book circulation is 14,311 from a collection containing 55,351volumes. For additional branch information, go Click Here.




Recommended For You