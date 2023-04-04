Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World Music Institute Presents Dakh Daughters With BALAKLAVA BLUES At (le) poisson rouge

Dakh Daughters, the sister group of Ukrainian sensation DakhaBrakha, consists of seven performers who also come out of the Dakh Theater in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Apr. 04, 2023  

World Music Institute presents Dakh Daughters with Balaklava Blues at (le) poisson rouge, Thursday, April 20, 2023 at (le) poisson rouge.

Dakh Daughters, the sister group of Ukrainian sensation DakhaBrakha, consists of seven performers who also come out of the Dakh Theater in Kyiv, Ukraine. Playing strings, keyboards, and percussion, the artists skillfully combine the romantic atmosphere of French cabarets with the frenetic energy of punk rock to deliver a powerful message about love, freedom, and Ukrainian identity.

Balaklava Blues is the brainchild of Mark and Marichka Marczyk, creators of the multi-award winning guerrilla-folk-opera Counting Sheep and leaders of the mighty Lemon Bucket Orkestra - Canada's notorious 12 piece balkan-party-punk-massive.

Founded in 1985 as a not-for-profit, World Music Institute (WMI) has served as one of the leading presenters of world music and dance within the United States. WMI is committed to presenting the best in traditional and contemporary music and dance from around the world with the goal of inspiring wonder for the world's rich cultural traditions, promoting awareness and appreciation and encouraging cross-cultural dialog and exchange. WMI presents at venues throughout the city and depends on both public and private funding to accomplish its mission.

The program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

