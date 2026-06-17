World Champion New York Knicks Stars Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart & Matt Hillman Bring THE ROOMMATES SHOW Live to Madison Square Garden

The Garden of Dreams Foundation have announced that Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Matt Hillman will bring their hit podcast The Roommates Show to the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden on Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:00PM. “The Roommates Show: Live from Manhattan to Benefit the Garden of Dreams Foundation” is presented by Chase and all net ticket proceeds will go to the Garden of Dreams Foundation. The live show, which will feature surprise special guests and is produced by Live Nation, will also air on ESPN at 10:00PM ET on Friday, June 19. Tickets to the live show at the Infosys Theater at MSG will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 18 at 9:00AM ET via Ticketmaster.com.

“We're excited to keep the championship celebrations going with Friday's live show at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden,” said Jalen, Josh, and Matt. “To be able to do this while supporting the life-changing work of the Garden of Dreams Foundation is an honor. We can't wait to share this experience with the fans.”

The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit organization that works with the MSG Family of Companies – MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment – to positively impact the lives of children facing obstacles. The Foundation works with 30 partner organizations throughout the tri-state area, including hospitals, wish organizations, and community-based organizations, to reach children who are facing challenges such as homelessness, extreme poverty, illness, and foster care.

This event follows the Foundation's “Celebrity Row” fundraiser in which two courtside seats for game 3 of the NBA Finals were auctioned off – ultimately raising $1 million for the Foundation, as well as the Knicks organization's donation of hundreds of free tickets to underprivileged youth throughout New York City for Games 3 and 4 the 2026 NBA Finals. Across the two games at MSG, 500 tickets were given to Garden of Dreams Foundation youth and their families.

Since it began in 2006, Garden of Dreams has used the magic of the MSG Family of Companies and its brands – including the New York Knicks, Rangers, Westchester Knicks, Radio City Rockettes, famed showplaces, and regional sports and entertainment television networks – to brighten the lives of more than 480,000 children and their families. The Foundation takes pride in its commitment to truly change lives, hosting hundreds of meaningful programs and events each year. In addition, through its Community Projects program, the Foundation provides grants that fund important projects such as the refurbishment of gymnasiums and pediatric areas at local hospitals, and the construction of new dance and music studios. The Foundation also meets the critical needs of college-bound high school seniors by providing four-year scholarships to help students achieve their educational goals.

The Roommates Show is created and co-hosted by NBA champions Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson, with co-host Matt Hillman. Started in 2024, the show has quickly become one of the most popular sports shows in the space, featuring guests like Ben Stiller, Tom Brady, and Lil Wayne. Roommates produced a number of live podcasts every year, including Fanatics Fest and their annual Roommates Block Party in Central Park for 5,000 fans.

The Roommates Show is produced by Playmaker. Playmaker HQ partners with the biggest names in sports and entertainment to produce, distribute, and monetize unscripted programming. Headquartered in NYC, Playmaker HQ currently works with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart, Shaquille O'Neal, Marshawn Lynch & Mike Robinson, Paul Pierce & Danny Green, Shannon Sharpe & Chad Johnson (Shay Shay Media), Mookie Betts, Jameis Winston, and Fabolous, Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East (Let's Rap About It).

Tickets to “The Roommates Show: Live from Manhattan, Presented by Chase, to Benefit the Garden Of Dreams Foundation” at the Infosys Theater at MSG will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 18 at 9:00am ET via Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre box offices on Friday, June 19.

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