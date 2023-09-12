Works & Process to Present The Santa Fe Opera THE RIGHTEOUS By Gregory Spears And Tracy K. Smith

The collaboration explores the intersection between religious faith and political power. Highlights are performed culminating an opera workshop.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Works & Process will present the Santa Fe Opera: "The Righteous" by Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263441®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Opera

The Santa Fe Opera

The Righteous by Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith

Sun, Oct 1, 7:30 pm

Commissioned by The Santa Fe Opera for premiere in summer 2024, composer Gregory Spears and former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy K. Smith discuss their newest collaboration, which explores the intersection between religious faith and political power. Highlights are performed culminating an opera workshop.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.




