Works & Process to Present The Santa Fe Opera THE RIGHTEOUS By Gregory Spears And Tracy K. Smith

Works & Process will present the Santa Fe Opera: "The Righteous" by Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263441®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Opera

The Santa Fe Opera

The Righteous by Gregory Spears and Tracy K. Smith

Sun, Oct 1, 7:30 pm

Commissioned by The Santa Fe Opera for premiere in summer 2024, composer Gregory Spears and former U.S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize-winner Tracy K. Smith discuss their newest collaboration, which explores the intersection between religious faith and political power. Highlights are performed culminating an opera workshop.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $55, $45, $35, Choose-What-You-Pay

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.