Works & Process Presents Rotunda Holiday Concert: Charles Turner & Uptown Swing With Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Celebrate the season with festive jazz, swing, and blues music at the Rotunda Holiday Concert: Charles Turner & Uptown Swing with Jasmine Rice LaBeija.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

Works & Process Presents Rotunda Holiday Concert: Charles Turner & Uptown Swing With Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Works & Process Presents Rotunda Holiday Concert: Charles Turner & Uptown Swing With Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Works & Process presents the Rotunda Holiday Concert: Charles Turner & Uptown Swing with Jasmine Rice LaBeija on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7 pm at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum as part of the Works & Process Fall 2023 Season. For tickets and more information, please visit https://www.worksandprocess.org/.

Music

Rotunda Holiday Concert

Charles Turner & Uptown Swing with Jasmine Rice LaBeija

Sun, Dec 17, 7 pm

Celebrate the season with festive music rooted in the tradition of jazz, swing, and the blues. For this evening, Charles Turner & Uptown Swing, along with Asian drag artist and Juilliard-trained tenor Jasmine Rice LaBeija, will fill the museum's iconic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed rotunda with the joyous sound of holiday music as part of a beloved annual tradition.

Works & Process at the Guggenheim

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128

Tickets: $35-70

Championing creative process from studio to stage, Works & Process amplifies support for performing artists and their artistic process, and simultaneously provides the public with behind-the-scenes access to new works, fostering greater understanding and appreciation. For an organization without walls like Works & Process, collaborations and partnerships are key to success, and we are proud that the fall 2023 season will be our largest fall ever. In a philosophy akin to farm to table, Works & Process LaunchPAD offers artists fully-funded creative residencies with 13 partners in 8 counties in New York and Massachusetts. This fall, Works & Process will also present programming at the Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, in partnership with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division, and seven Works & Process commissions created in Works & Process bubble and LaunchPAD residencies will tour to six states and the District of Columbia.

