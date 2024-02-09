Works & Process Presents PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE: GUN & POWDER By Angelica Chéri And Ross Baum

Before the opening night of Gun & Powder, learn about the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke.

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Works & Process presents Paper Mill Playhouse: Gun & Powder on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 7pm at the Guggenheim's Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, NY. Tickets $55 to Choose-What-You-Pay.

Before the opening night of Gun & Powder, learn about the true story of Mary and Martha Clarke, African American twin sisters who, passing as white, took extraordinary measures in Texas in 1893 to settle their mother's sharecropper debt and save her home.

Members of the musical's creative team including writer and lyricist Angelica Chéri (a descendant of Mary and Martha Clarke), composer Ross Baum, music director Austin Cook,director Stevie Walker-Webb, and choreographer Tiffany Rea-Fisher discuss their creative process, and cast members perform highlights.

To purchase tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291314®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.worksandprocess.org%2Fcalendar%2Fworks-and-process-at-the-guggenheim-gun-and-powder?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

ABOUT WORKS & PROCESS

A non-profit without walls, Works & Process champions performing artists and their creative process from studio to stage. We platform artists from the world's largest organizations and amplify underrecognized performing arts cultures. We provide rare, longitudinal, and fully-funded creative residencies, and commissioning support. We present at the Guggenheim Museum, Lincoln Center, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, with the Jerome Robbins Dance Division. Each summer Works & Process curates and presents free dance programs with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage and NYC Parks.

Works & Process LaunchPAD "Process as Destination" provides artists multi-week residencies with 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading fees, and transportation to residency partners spanning counties in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.




