Winners Announced For The 2017 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; HONEYMOONERS Wins Best New Musical!

Winners have been announced for the 2017 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards, honoring productions which opened between October 2016 and September 2017.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards took place in a record number of markets, with a record number of votes - including 56 cities across the United States; with our awards taking place globally in a record-breaking 11 countries, including multiple Canadian cities!

Nominations were reader-submitted and after the nomination period ended, BroadwayWorld's local editors proofed the list for eligibility and errors.

The votes have been counted... Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Eddie Varley - Little Shop of Horrors - Dante Hall Theater

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Marc Geller - The Tale of the Allergist's Wife - Cape May Stage

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Debby Jenkins - She Loves Me - Gateway Playhouse

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Cara Ganski - The Box of Stories - The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey

Best Cabaret or Musical Performance (Professional)

Andrea McArdle - Gateway Playhouse

Best Choreography (Professional)

Michael Blevins - Mary Poppins - Centenary Stage Company

Best Children's Theatre/Family Theatre Production

School of Rock - Standing Ovation Theatre Company of South Jersey

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Scaramouche Costumes - Sweeney Todd - Light Opera of New Jersey

Best Direction of a Musical (Professional)

Jeffrey Fiorello - Sweeney Todd - Light Opera of New Jersey

Best Direction of a Play (Professional)

Marc Geller - & Juliet - New Jersey Repertory Company

Best Lighting Design (Professional)

Phil Palito - She Loves Me - Gateway Playhouse

Best Musical (Professional)

She Loves Me - Gateway Playhouse

Best New Play or Musical (Professional)

The Honeymooners - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Play (Professional)

A Comedy of Tenors - Paper Mill Playhouse

Best Production by a Local Theater (Non-Professional)

Sister Act - interACT Productions

Best Set Design (Professional)

James Dalfonso - She Loves Me - Gateway Playhouse

Best Sound Design (Professional)

Buck London Productions - She Loves Me - Gateway Playhouse

