What Do the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?
Outer Critics Circle Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, today announced the nominees for the 2022-23 season.
What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Outer Critics Circle usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?
Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Outer Critics Circle nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past 15 years. Check out the chances that this year's Outer Critics Circle nominees have at a Tony nod below!
|Year
|
Eligible OCC Nominees That
|Percentage
|2022
|59 of 79
|75%
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|48 of 58
|83%
|2019
|62 of 81
|77%
|2018
|67 of 79
|85%
|2017
|56 of 84
|67%
|2016
|51 of 84
|61%
|2015
|59 of 87
|68%
|2014
|66 of 89
|74%
|2013
|63 of 88
|72%
|2012
|50 of 72
|69%
|2011
|52 of 82
|63%
|2010
|47 of 75
|62%
|2009
|48 of 87
|55%