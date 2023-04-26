Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON
What Do the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?

What Do the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?

Outer Critics Circle Awards winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, today announced the nominees for the 2022-23 season.

What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Outer Critics Circle usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?

Below, BroadwayWorld investigates how many Outer Critics Circle nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past 15 years. Check out the chances that this year's Outer Critics Circle nominees have at a Tony nod below!

Year

Eligible OCC Nominees That
Earned Tony Nominations

 Percentage
2022 59 of 79 75%
2021 N/A N/A
2020 48 of 58 83%
2019 62 of 81 77%
2018 67 of 79 85%
2017 56 of 84 67%
2016 51 of 84 61%
2015 59 of 87 68%
2014 66 of 89 74%
2013 63 of 88 72%
2012 50 of 72 69%
2011 52 of 82 63%
2010 47 of 75 62%
2009 48 of 87 55%

View a full list of 2023 nominees.





Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK; SOME LIKE IT HOT; & More Lead Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominati Photo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK; SOME LIKE IT HOT; & More Lead Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations
The Outer Critics Circle has announced the nominees for the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2022-2023 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. Leading the pack with the most honors of the season is the Broadway musical New York, New York, with twelve nominations. Check out the full list of nominations here!
Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations Photo
Donna McKechnie And Frank DiLella To Announce 2023 Drama Desk Award Nominations
The 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be held on Tuesday afternoon, June 6 at Sardi's Restaurant, it was announced by Drama Desk co-presidents David Barbour and Charles Wright.
Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Award Nominations Photo
Photos: Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Award Nominations
Check out photos from the 2023 Drama League Award nominations!
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV Photo
2023 Tony Awards Live Pre-Show Will Stream for Free on Pluto TV
THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into THE 76TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS will commence on Sunday, June 11, at 6:30-8:00 PM, ET/3:30-5:00 PM PT, when the first round of Tony Awards is presented to audiences on Pluto TV.

From This Author - Team BWW


What Do the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?What Do the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?
April 26, 2023

BroadwayWorld investigates how many Outer Critics Circle nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards. Additionally, we calculated the percentage of eligible nominees (excluding off-Broadway nominees) who earned Tony nominations in the past 15 years.
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/26/2023Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 4/26/2023
April 26, 2023

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?What Do the Drama League Nominations Mean for the 2023 Tony Awards?
April 25, 2023

What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Drama League usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow? BroadwayWorld investigates how many Drama League nominees of the past were subsequently nominated for Tony Awards.
INTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD, A DOLL'S HOUSE & More Lead in Nominations for 2023 Drama League AwardsINTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD, A DOLL'S HOUSE & More Lead in Nominations for 2023 Drama League Awards
April 25, 2023

The Drama League has announced the 2023 Drama League Awards Nominees. See the full list!
Video: Watch Favorite Moments from BC/EFA's Easter Bonnet CompetitionVideo: Watch Favorite Moments from BC/EFA's Easter Bonnet Competition
April 24, 2023

The Easter Bonnet Competition, which has been on a pandemic-induced hiatus since April 2019, marks the celebratory conclusion of six weeks of competitive, in-theater fundraising by 42 Broadway, Off-Broadway and national touring companies. Watch highlights from past years in these videos!
share