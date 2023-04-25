Westbeth's Annual WestFest Dance Festival to Return for 13th Installment

Westbeth will present the return of WestFest, the annual curated and immersive dance festival that features dance performances dispersed throughout the storied space. Two unique programs, Top Floor and All Over Westbeth, will feature over 25 dance companies representing a range of established and emerging movement artists.



Top Floor presents two programs of visionary artists in a traditional theater setting at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, located on the 11th Floor of the Westbeth Artists Housing. The performance runs from Thursday, April 27th to Sunday, April 30th at 7 PM each evening. Suggested general admission for the performances is $30, and $20 reduced general admission tickets are also available.



All Over Westbeth features a guided opportunity to tour Westbeth's unique architectural history, with original site-specific dance creations tailored to the community's most iconic spaces. The program runs on Saturday and Sunday, April 29th and April 30th, from 1-4pm, with tours beginning every 20 minutes, and is free to the public.



Westbeth's programming is made possible by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Westbeth is supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



WESTFEST SCHEDULE 2023



Top Floor Showtimes:

Location: Martha Graham Studio Theater | 55 Bethune St, New York, NY 10014



Program A - Thurs & Sat, April 27 & 29 | 7 PM

Alex Oliva

Augie Sherman

Carol Nolte

CONDER/dance

Deborah Lohse & Cori Marquis

Graciano Dance Projects

Jamal Jackson Dance Company (Saturday, April 29)

Rachael Lieblein-Jurbala (Thursday, April 27)

Wendy Ann Powell



Program B - Fri & Sun, April 28 & 30 | 7 PM

alma Collective

Ariel Rivka Dance

BOiNK! Dance & Film

Evelyn Tejeda

More Fish

PETER & CO.

The Bang Group

T.MAJ Dance Company



Tickets: Suggested General Admission - $30 | Reduced General Admission - $20

Purchase Ticket Link: Click Here



All Over Westbeth Showtimes:

Location: Westbeth Artists Housing | 155 Bank St, New York, NY 10014



April 29-30 | Every 20 minutes from 1-4PM



Artists:

Angie Moon Conte & Benny Krown

Blackbird Dances with special guests!

Emily Tarrier

evan ray suzuki

Heidi Latsky

Lou Sydel and Friends

Maxine Steinman & Dancers

Smashworks Dance | Ashley McQueen



Tickets: FREE



About Westbeth

Founded in 1970, Westbeth Artists Housing is a nonprofit housing and commercial complex dedicated to providing affordable living and working space for artists and arts organizations in New York City. The Richard Meier-designed complex located on West and Bethune Streets in the heart of the West Village has provided 383 units of affordable housing and studio space since it opened 51 years ago. Over the course of its history, Westbeth has been home to a number of influential artists, musicians and performers, and played an important role in supporting and sustaining the creative community in New York and beyond.