Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Anthony Ramos, Colleen Ballinger, Kristin Chenoweth & More!

Check out TikToks featuring Jessica Vosk, Max Crumm, JJ Niemann, Emma Hunton and others.

Mar. 26, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Anthony Ramos

@anthonyramosofficial

When you unlock the melody. ##SayLess out Friday. Pre-save link in bio. ##SayLess ##NewMusic

♬ original sound - Anthony Ramos

Colleen Ballinger

@colleen

##stitch with @hey_brighteyes they technically didnt "fire" me. they just took away my scheduled work days & told me to get voice lessons. ??‍♀️

♬ original sound - Colleen Ballinger

Jessica Vosk

The Broadway Boys

JJ Niemann

Emma Hunton

@realemmahunton

Tag your Sam/Kelly ? ##themadones @krystinaalabado

♬ original sound - Emma Hunton

Kristin Chenoweth


Nathan Lucrezio

Max Crumm

@thoroughlymodernmolly


