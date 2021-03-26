Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Anthony Ramos, Colleen Ballinger, Kristin Chenoweth & More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Anthony Ramos
@anthonyramosofficial
When you unlock the melody. ##SayLess out Friday. Pre-save link in bio. ##SayLess ##NewMusic♬ original sound - Anthony Ramos
Colleen Ballinger
@colleen
##stitch with @hey_brighteyes they technically didnt "fire" me. they just took away my scheduled work days & told me to get voice lessons. ??♀️♬ original sound - Colleen Ballinger
Jessica Vosk
@jessicavosk
VACCINE FOMO IS REAL ##foryou ##improv ##broadway ##notwell ##fyp♬ original sound - Jessica Vosk
The Broadway Boys
@thebroadwayboys
Welcome to The Broadway Boys @benplattypus ##notbadforyourcareer ##theatre ##singing ##crowdcheers ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##musicals ##fyp ##belting ##guys♬ original sound - Ben Platt
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
these situations are actually the most painful I- ##theatrekid ##theatre ##BiggerIsBetter ##audition ##wicked ##sing ##singing ##broadway ##musical♬ original sound - Andyysonn
Emma Hunton
@realemmahunton
Tag your Sam/Kelly ? ##themadones @krystinaalabado♬ original sound - Emma Hunton
Kristin Chenoweth
@kristinchenoweth
Had to test my voice on ##thunderpup! It's the tail wags for me ? ##puppiesonly ##nationalpuppyday ##highnote ##warmups ##vocalwarmups♬ original sound - Kristin Chenoweth
Nathan Lucrezio
@nathanlucrezio
March 12th, 2020 ##broadwayshutdown ##oneyearago ##dianaonbroadway ##broadway ##fyp ##foryoupage ##storytime ##broadwaymusicals ##princessdiana ##diana ##corona♬ Emotional Piano Instrumental In E Minor - Tom Bailey Backing Tracks
Max Crumm
@maxcrumm
Reply to @danacburkey ? Where my ##SlackerBackers at? ♥️ ##foryou ##grease ##broadway ##theatrekid ##storytime ##maxcrumm ##realitytv♬ We Go Together - Max Crumm & Robyn Hurder
@thoroughlymodernmolly
for legal reasons this is a joke ##theatre##theatrekid##musicaltheatre##fyp♬ original sound - molly hagerty