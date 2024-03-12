Weekend Burglary Reported At City Lights Theatre Company In San Jose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Mercury Times is reporting that arts organization City Lights Theater Company has reported a weekend burglary of its offices in downtown San Jose.

According to the report, thieves made off with items from the concessions area as well as a number of props, including tablets and other technical equipment to be used for their upcoming production of the play, King Liz. The production was headed into technical rehearsals at the time of the robbery.

City Lights' Executive Artistic Director Lisa Mallette confirmed to the publication that a police report has been filed. Security cameras captured the robbery in progress, but unfortunately does not identify the suspects.

The company hopes to move forward with the previously planned opening night of March 21 for King Liz. They are also set to host the Black and White Time Warp Ball fundraiser at the Westin San Jose on April 27.

About City Lights Theater Company

Since 1982, City Lights Theater Company has produced live productions of six plays a year in its intimate 100-seat venue in San Jose, California. In addition to its theatrical productions, the company also presents the Lights & Music Concert Series, and develops new works through the “Lights Up!” annual podcast series. Its community resources and affordable programming have made it a local destination for theatergoers, as well as up-and-coming actors, directors, designers, and technicians.

