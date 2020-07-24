Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH
Watch 10 of Our Favorite Kristin Chenoweth Performances to Celebrate Her Birthday!
It's Kristin Chenoweth's birthday! To celebrate, we're looking back at 10 past performances from her career that are some of our favorites!
For Good from Wicked with Idina Menzel
My New Philosophy from You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at the 1999 Tony Awards (plus her Tony win!)
The Girl in 14G
Taylor the Latte Boy
Evil Live Me from Descendants with Dove Cameron
Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease on Pushing Daisies
[The Legend Of] Miss. Baltimore Crabs from Hairspray Live!
Maybe This Time from Cabaret
Glitter and Be Gay from Candide in Concert
And of course... Defying Gravity from Wicked with Idina Menzel at the 2004 Tony Awards
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Is Ellen's Stardust Diner In Danger of Closing Permanently?
BroadwayWorld has learned that NYC Theatre District institution Ellen's Stardust Diner might be the latest victim of the pandemic. The restaurant, fam...
By Popular Demand: Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert On Demand
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Norm Lewis's live concert is now available on demand for a limited time only, thr...
Disney Working on Musical Adaptation of HIDDEN FIGURES
As BroadwayWorld first reported in 2017, the Oscar-nominated film HIDDEN FIGURES has long been rumored to be in the works for a stage adaptation. Now ...
Breaking: Nick Cordero's LIVE YOUR LIFE Show at Feinstein's/54 Below Will Be Released as a Live Album
As the theatre community continues to mourn the passing of Nick Cordero, who passed away earlier this month, his voice will continue to be heard. His ...
SLEEPLESS Musical Will Use New Fast COVID-19 Test Backstage
SLEEPLESS, which will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August, will begin using a new accurat...
QUIZ: Create a Broadway Playlist and We'll Determine Which New Off-Broadway Show You Should Listen to Next
From the best opening numbers to that dazzling 11 o'clock number... create a Broadway playlist for an Off-Broadway album recommendation!...