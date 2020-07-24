Watch 10 of Our Favorite Kristin Chenoweth Performances to Celebrate Her Birthday!

Click Here for More Articles on KRISTIN CHENOWETH

It's Kristin Chenoweth's birthday! To celebrate, we're looking back at 10 past performances from her career that are some of our favorites!

For Good from Wicked with Idina Menzel

My New Philosophy from You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at the 1999 Tony Awards (plus her Tony win!)

The Girl in 14G

Taylor the Latte Boy

Evil Live Me from Descendants with Dove Cameron

Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease on Pushing Daisies

[The Legend Of] Miss. Baltimore Crabs from Hairspray Live!

Maybe This Time from Cabaret

Glitter and Be Gay from Candide in Concert

And of course... Defying Gravity from Wicked with Idina Menzel at the 2004 Tony Awards

