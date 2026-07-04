Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 4, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 04, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
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Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Rise and shine! We've got another fantastic day of theatre news for you. From schools choosing their perfect musicals to exciting tour announcements, there's plenty happening in the world of Broadway and beyond. Check out how seven schools are selecting their musical productions, celebrate Hairspray's exciting UK and Ireland tour announcement, and catch Bryan Safi opening up about his new show. Plus, learn about the Hamilton lottery coming to Fort Worth, interviews with rising stars, and so much more. Let's dive in!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
|Coming Up
|The Front Page
Choosing the Right Musical: Seven Schools Share Their Approach
BroadwayWorld spoke with educators from seven schools that recently licensed musicals through Music Theatre International (MTI) about how they selected this year's productions. While every program had its own priorities, one thing quickly became clear: choosing a musical is about much more than picking a favorite show.
|Must Watch
|Video: Bryan Safi Opens Up About His New Show, ARE YOU MAD AT ME?
by Robert Bannon
In this video, Bryan Safi joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a candid, hilarious, and heartfelt conversation about his new show, his career journey, comedy, storytelling, and why audiences connect so deeply with his unique blend of honesty, wit, and vulnerability.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|HAIRSPRAY Will Embark on a New UK and Ireland Tour in 2027
by Stephi Wild
Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson's production of Hairspray will embark on its second major national UK and Ireland tour in 2027. Learn more about the show and tour dates here!. (more...)
|HAMILTON #Ham4Ham Lottery to Launch in Fort Worth With $10 Tickets
by A.A. Cristi
Performing Arts Fort Worth announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON at Bass Performance Hall, offering a limited number of $10 tickets per performance. Entries open weekly on Fridays via the official app or website.. (more...)
|Photos: Carly Ozard's ETHEL MERMAN DISCO ALBUM PROJECT at the Green Room 42
by Rebecca Kaplan
The June 19 show at the Manhattan hotspot revitalized and re-imagined Ethel Merman's cult hit 1970s album. See photos from the show snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Brenda Edwards and Paul Kerryson's production of Hairspray will embark on its second major national UK and Ireland tour in 2027. Learn more about the show and tour dates here!. (more...)
HAMILTON #Ham4Ham Lottery to Launch in Fort Worth With $10 Tickets
by A.A. Cristi
Performing Arts Fort Worth announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON at Bass Performance Hall, offering a limited number of $10 tickets per performance. Entries open weekly on Fridays via the official app or website.. (more...)
Málaga acoge el estreno VIP de EL FANTASMA DE LA ÓPERA
by Fasika Velasco Gomez
El musical El fantasma de la Ópera, producido por LETSGO en colaboración con Amigos Para Siempre, inaugura su estancia en Málaga con un estreno VIP encabezado por Antonio Banderas y los protagonistas del espectáculo.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Listen UpSee you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"Today's Quote"
-show name
by Team BWW
Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.. (more...)
Interview: 'It's The Gift That Keeps On Giving': Actor Killian Donnelly on LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA SPECTACULAR
by Kat Mokrynski
After performing in over fifteen countries and regions worldwide, Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular will be coming to a close at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The concert has been a celebration of the musical’s 40th anniversary, the world’s longest-running musical. We had the chance to speak with Killian Donnelly, one of the actors playing Jean Valjean, after his first performances at the Royal Albert Hall earlier this month. We discussed his introduction to Les Mis, how he has grown along with the show and even what it was like to perform in the 2012 film!. (more...)
Review: -320°F, Sadler's Wells
by Cindy Marcolina
Hideki Noda reintroduces his idiosyncratic blend of movement and drama in a production that’s grounded by a strong philosophical framework and soars with brilliantly theatrical imagination. This is experimental theatre that verges on the completely and poetically bonkers. The play might be structurally complicated to explain, but it’s remarkably easy to follow due to Noda’s instinctive approach to storytelling. . (more...)
Contest: Win Tickets to THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse
by Michael Major
Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Family Album, another world-premiere musical from the renowned theatre company, La Jolla Playhouse.. (more...)
Review: ANYTHING GOES, Kilworth House Theatre
by Laura Lott
There's a cruise ship in the grounds of Kilworth House this summer. The ship's grand upper deck, with its gently smoking cowl vents and sweeping staircases, sits nestled among the woods, and is the setting for Kilworth's annual musical production, which this year is Anything Goes.. (more...)
EDINBURGH 2026: I ALMOST DIED FOR THIS?! Q&A
by Natalie O'Donoghue
BWW catches up with Kristina Libby to chat about bringing I Almost Died For This?! to the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.. (more...)
Interview: Jane Don't of DON'T DOES AMERICA at Dynasty Typewriter
by Andrew Child
Jane Don’t views her crowd-pleasing turn on RuPaul’s Drag Race as a springboard that has allowed her to make the kind of drag she has always wanted to make.. (more...)
Interview: Chris Lanceley on Leaving THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG After Over Seven Years
by Kat Mokrynski
After over seven years of playing Chris Bean in The Play That Goes Wrong off-Broadway, Chris Lanceley is hanging up the mustache. We had the chance to speak with the actor before leaving the show, discussing how he first got started with The Play That Goes Wrong, what it’s been like playing multiple characters, and why the show will always be a place for him to come home to.. (more...)
LAKEFRONT TO Make U.S. Premiere At Theatre 40
by Marissa Faith Curley
Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills will present the U.S. premiere of LAKEFRONT, a new comedy by Canadian playwright Norm Foster, directed by Larry Eisenberg and starring Daniel Leslie, Mouchette Van Helsdingen, and Michael Gabiano.. (more...)