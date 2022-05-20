Wake Up With BWW 5/20: THE GREAT GATSBY Musical Reading, HEATHERS Filmed Performance, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Heathers at the Other Palace in London

Today's top stories include a reading of the musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby, starring Alysha Umphress, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and more!

Casting has been announced for the upcoming filmed version of Heathers the Musical, being recorded this month on the West End for a future release. The cast will include Ailsa Davidson, Simon Gordon, Maddison Firth, and more!

Plus, Pasadena Playhouse will celebrate Sondheim for six months during its 2022-23 season.

Pasadena Playhouse Announces 2022/2023 Season Featuring Six-Month Sondheim Celebration

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director, Danny Feldman, has announced the 2022/2023 Season featuring a six-month-long celebration of the works and impact of Stephen Sondheim. The State Theater of California's Sondheim Celebration will begin in January 2023 and extend into June. . (more...)

Jenn Colella, Gavin Creel, Marilyn Maye & More to be Featured in Eugene O'Neill Theater Center 58th Summer Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has announced its 2022 summer season, which features the return of some beloved in-person public events put on pause during the virtual and hybrid seasons of 2020 and 2021. . (more...)

Ailsa Davidson, Simon Gordon, Maddison Firth, and More Will Lead the Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Filmed at the Other Palace

by Stephi Wild

The cast has been announced for the eagerly anticipated recording of the hit production of Heathers the Musical, a project with Steam Motion and Sound. . (more...)

Alysha Umphress, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More to Star in Reading of THE GREAT GATSBY New Musical Adaptation

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A private 29-hour reading of a new musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby, written by the Tony Award-nominated songwriting duo of Nathan Tysen and Jason Howland (Paradise Square), with book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and directed by Mark Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), will be held tomorrow, Friday, May 20 in New York City. . (more...)

Premieres by Quiara Alegría Hudes, Sarah Ruhl & More Announced for Signature Theatre's 2022-2023 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Signature Theatre announced its 2022-2023 season-from Resident playwrights Quiara Alegría Hudes, Samuel D. Hunter, Sarah Ruhl, and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins-alongside the inauguration of Launchpad, a new residency supporting early-career playwrights that expands the organization's singular mission of producing a body of work by each resident writer.. (more...)

World Premiere of Ari'el Stachel's OUT OF CHARACTER & More Announced for Berkeley Repertory Theatre 2022-2023 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announces a new selection of plays for the upcoming 2022/23 season. The six-play subscription series is comprised of an array of highly accomplished artists including Lynn Nottage, Emma Rice, Ari'el Stachel, Jack Thorne, Sanaz Toossi, and more. (more...)

Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci's HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS to Make NYC Debut This Summer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis, the international sensation from the brilliant minds of Improv and Comedy Legend Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?") and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci, will make its New York City premiere this summer. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

The Drama League Awards will be announced today, check out the full list of nominees here!

