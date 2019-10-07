WMI Presents Flamenco Legends By Javier Limón: The Paco De Lucía Project

World Music Institute Presents Flamenco Legends by Javier Limón: The Paco de Lucía Project, live at Peter Norton Symphony Space, Sunday, October 13th, 2019

Created by Grammy Award-winning guitarist and producer Javier Limón, this special event honors one of Spain's contemporary Flamenco legends, the late guitarist and composer Paco de Lucía -- whose music Javier had produced and with whom he worked closely. Limón has reassembled Paco's acclaimed sextet including de Lucía's own nephew Antonio Sanchez on guitar, Israel Suárez "Piraña" on percussion, Alain Perez on bass, Antonio Serrano on harmonica, David de Jacoba on vocals and acclaimed dancer Antonio Fernandez Montoya 'Farru' will pay tribute to the late maestro and the art form he so advanced.

Sunday, October 13, 2019

Doors: 7:30 pm | Show: 8 pm

Peter Norton Symphony Space

2537 Broadway at 95th Street

Tickets: $35 | $45 | $55 | $75 VIP

VIP ticket includes a post-concert meet & greet with the artists (limited availability)

Tickets Available at http://www.worldmusicinstitute.com





