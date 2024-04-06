WICKED and IN THE HEIGHTS Film Director Jon M. Chu To Receive Cultural Impact In Filmmaking Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Filmmaker Jon M. Chu will receive a cultural impact in filmmaking award at the upcoming National Association of Theater Owners’ convention in Las Vegas.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the guest of honor at an annual filmmaker luncheon, Chu will be recognized for his "visionary approach to storytelling and his commitment to representing diverse voices and perspectives.”

The event will also feature a sit-down conversation with Chu.

Also in town that weekend will be Universal and Focus Features’ studio presentation of upcoming releases, which could include a new look at Chu's upcoming film adaptation of the musical Wicked.

Chu is best known to movie musical fans as the director of the big screen adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. His other film credits include Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up 3D, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Jem and the Holograms, Now You See Me 2, and the smash rom-com Crazy Rich Asians. Chu is also the creative force behind a number of music videos and documentary features.