WICKED Film Delayed Indefinitely

Universal Pictures has announced that Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru will now be released in theaters next summer, on July 2, 2021. Which means, Sing 2, that was originally set to open on the July 2 date, has been pushed to December 22, 2021, taking the film adaptation of Wicked's release date. According to Deadline, Wicked now remains undated.

Wicked was originally scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019, but, Tom Hooper's Cats took over that date, and Wicked changed up its production schedule.

The film will be directed by Stephen Daldry and produced by Marc Platt.

Wicked is based on the three-time Tony Award-winning musical, adapted from Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel by book writer Winnie Holzman with music Stephen Schwartz, who are also collaborating on the screenplay adaptation.

Before Dorthy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.

Read the original article on Deadline.





