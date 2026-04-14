WICKED, DEATH BECOMES HER, GYPSY & More Win 2025 Stage Recording Awards

The winners of the 2025 BroadwayWorld Stage Recording Awards have been revealed, celebrating outstanding achievements in theatrical and performance-based recordings released during the 2025 calendar year.

The awards recognize excellence across cast recordings, solo albums, live performance captures, and audio or video recordings that preserve, expand, or reinterpret theatrical and performance work beyond the stage. Eligible submissions included recordings from Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, international theatre, opera, dance, classical music, and independent artists, as well as theatrical works adapted for streaming platforms or cinematic release. To be considered, recordings must have been released between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025.

Leading the field is Wicked: For Good, which took home Best Stage to Screen Adaptation, beating out fellow nominees including Jennifer Lopez's Kiss of the Spider Woman and Merrily We Roll Along. Other top honorees include Death Becomes Her for Best New Broadway Cast Recording, Gypsy for Best New Broadway Revival Recording, and Drag: The Musical, which won in both the Off-Broadway Cast Recording and Cast Recording Design categories.

See the full list of winners below.

2025 Stage Recording Awards Winners

Best Stage to Screen Adaptation Wicked: For Good

Best Live Capture / Proshot – Theatrical or Major Streaming Merrily We Roll Along (Broadway)

Best New Broadway Cast Recording Death Becomes Her

Best New Broadway Revival Recording Gypsy

Best New Off-Broadway Cast Recording Drag: The Musical

Best New UK Cast Recording Evita (2025)

Best New Concert or Studio Cast Recording Frank Wildhorn & Friends: Live in Las Vegas with Jane Monheit and Clint Holmes

Best New EP / Solo Release Heaven on Their Minds

Best Design of a Cast Recording Drag: The Musical

Best Opera Production – Theatrical or Streaming Siegfried (Teatro alla Scala)

Best Opera Audio Recording La Bohème (Santa Fe Opera)