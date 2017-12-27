WATCH: Cast of ON YOUR FEET Pay Tribute to Gloria Estefan On Kennedy Center Honors

The talented company of the musical based on Gloria Estefan's life, On Your Feet!, perform a medley of Gloria's most memorable hits. Stream The 40th Annual KENNEDY CENTER HONORS on CBS All Access. THE 40th ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS was broadcast last night, Tuesday, Dec. 26 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS. Watch the whole performance here:

As BWW previously reported, the honorees for the 40th ANNUAL KENNEDY CENTER HONORS are actress, dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan, hip hop artist LL COOL J, television writer and producer Norman Lear and renowned musician and record producer Lionel Richie. The annual event took place in DC last night just as it has in past years with one glaring exception - the Commander in Chief was absent from his seat in the presidential box. Yet despite Donald Trump's non-attendance, the honorees received the full red-carpet treatment.

"I'm thankful he chose not to come," honoree Gloria Estefan told USA Today on the red carpet. "All it does is overshadow the accomplishments of people who spent a lifetime trying to do something. As artists we get one night, or in this case three nights, to celebrate it, so it's kind of a bummer when that moment is overshadowed by politics and controversy."





Related Articles