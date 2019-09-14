Visual Artist Peter Calvert's 'Manhattan Mirage' Art Exhibit / Sale Closing Reception Appears at Studio 55C Gallery
A closing reception for "Manhattan Mirage" - a 27 piece exhibit / sale of prints, paintings, and drawings created by visual artist Peter Calvert now at the Studio 55C Gallery on Avenue C in Manhattan's East Village - is set for . Thursday, September 19th @ 5:00pm.
Fifty percent of sale proceeds will pay for Moving For Life DanceExcercise For Health which is dedicated to helping people challenged by cancer and aging by providing free community classes on the Lower East Side and throughout NYS low income neighborhoods.
A native of New York City, Calvert (petercalvertprints.com) earned a BFA, Printmaking, Kansas City Arts Institute, an MFA in Printmaking, Cranbrook Academy of Art. His work has shown internationally and is in numerous collections, including the New Orleans Museum of Art, Capital One, Grinnell College Permanent Collection and the New York Public Library Print Collection on 42nd street. Studio 55C is a home for conscious movement and the arts - already has a diverse following of community members from varying boroughs.
Moving For Life / Studio 55 C Gallery is located at, 55 Avenue C, South Storefront in Manhattan. Subway: "F" /"M" train to Second Avenue, #6 to Astor Place or the M9, M14A and M14D bus.
To schedule a visit to the studio or for additional info on the "Manhattan Mirage" exhibit, contact: (212) 222-1351/ info@movingforlife.org.
