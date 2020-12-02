Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, December 2 with Carmen Cusack, Jayne Houdyshell, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 2, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center Moments A Sonnet for the Season: Exploring Vivaldi's Four Seasons - New York Philharmonic: Explore the music of Antonio Vivaldi's Four Seasons with a performance and discussion by NY Phil violinist Anna Rabinova and NY Phil teaching artist Zeynep Alpan. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Carmen Cusack. click here

2:30 PM

IN CAMERA: PLAYBACK - THREE KINGS - When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships. The world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, has been created especially for OLD VIC: IN CAMERA. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Hamilton's Tiffany Nichole Greene and Stephanie Klemons - You gotta be in the room where it happens! Join Tiffany Nichole Greene (Resident Director of Hamilton) and Stephanie Klemons (Associate Choreographer of HAMILTON) as we chat about diversity and representation in the arts. Hamilton fans can't miss this! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

6:30 PM

La MaMa LiveTalks: Climate Change, the Community of Artists and Hope - A discussion about the role artists can play in creating understanding around climate change and how to spur action. With Tim Guinee, Leon Addison Brown, Laura Hillenbrand and Linus Roache click here

7:00 PM

Dognap on Dekalb - Dognap on Dekalb is a contemporary play set in the Bronx. The story follows Esther, a single mother grieving the loss of her son. Esther's plan to spend the holidays alone with her dead son's dog is ruined when the dog is stolen by Ariel, a down on his luck pizza delivery guy. Esther must track Ariel down before he gifts the dog to his estranged daughter. click here

7:30 PM

Holiday at the Hope's: A Christmas Mixtape - A musical treat just in time for the holidays! This radio celebration overflows with an abundance of good cheer for the entire family. Inspired by their real-life experience as first-time homebuyers, Stages fan favorites Ben Hope and Katie Barton Hope (Ring of Fire, Hank Williams: Lost Highway) are celebrating the holidays in their signature style, sharing their favorite holiday songs and stories about their families' traditions. Embrace the joy of winter (even in Texas!) and the hopeful spirit of the season with this world premiere radio play that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. click here

Alvin Ailey- Opening Night Gala Benefit - Ailey's winter Opening Night Virtual Benefit will celebrate the global impact of Revelations, a topical, enduring and seminal choreographic work. This free event will be livestreamed on various digital platforms and will include a spectacular virtual performance featuring Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and other special guests. The evening will also include a post-benefit dance party. It will surely be a night to remember - a night of celebration, dance, and a true labor of love for our mainstay and newly minted international fans. Our commitment remains raising the vital funds Ailey needs to sustain its important programs for young people, especially during this challenging time when other sources of funding, such as from the live theater performances, aren't possible. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Wagner's Parsifal Starring Katarina Dalayman, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, Evgeny Nikitin, and René Pape, conducted by Daniele Gatti. From March 2, 2013. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Cast of "Elegies" Reunion with Jayne Houdyshell, J Harrison Ghee, Marisha Wallace, Robin Lord Taylor and Vicki Lewis click here

THE 2020 TAPPY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL - Filmed this fall in NYC following Covid-19 safety protocols, this tap dancing-filled, musical celebration features 5 holiday classics and over 30 performers! Inspired by the televised holiday specials of the 1960's, The 2020 Tappy Christmas Special is lead by Broadway host Christopher Rice and features his pals from the Great Bright Way: Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Aisha Jackson (Frozen), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina), and more! click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Carmen Cusack - Therapy - Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack brings her brand new show to The Space, marking her Vegas debut! She's best known for her Tony-nominated lead role in the Steve Martin/Edie Brickell musical, Bright Star and was recently featured opposite Tom Hanks in the TriStar film, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. With everything going on around us this year, Carmen is putting together a mixture of music that has kept her going during these crazy times. Expect some feel good tunes as well as much needed catharsis. Join her for a night of "Therapy". click here

10:30 PM

National Radio Series Program 10: Haydn and Beethoven - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: The Orion String Quartet performs Beethoven's "Harp" String Quartet on this radio program. Also featuring Haydn's Piano Trio in E minor, Hob. XV: 12. click here

