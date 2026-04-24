Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film





A new featurette has been released for Is God Is, Aleshea Harris's film adaptation of her award-winning play. The promo features several cast members previewing the movie, including Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, and Sterling K. Brown. Take a look at it now, along with new photos.

Is God Is follows twin sisters Anaia and Racine as they undertake a revenge journey from the Dirty South to the California desert, confronting a charged family history and seeking payback for their father for a horrendous act. The movie also stars Mykelti Williamson, Josiah Cross, and Vivica A. Fox.

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