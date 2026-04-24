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Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film

Harris' play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director.

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A new featurette has been released for Is God Is, Aleshea Harris's film adaptation of her award-winning play. The promo features several cast members previewing the movie, including Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, and Sterling K. Brown. Take a look at it now, along with new photos.

Is God Is follows twin sisters Anaia and Racine as they undertake a revenge journey from the Dirty South to the California desert, confronting a charged family history and seeking payback for their father for a horrendous act. The movie also stars Mykelti Williamson, Josiah Cross, and Vivica A. Fox.

Harris' play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director. The new film adaptation, produced by Amazon, MGM, and Orion Pictures, will be released in theaters on May 15.

Photo Credit: Patti Perret/Amazon

Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film Image
Director Aleshea Harris

Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film Image
Erika Alexander

Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film Image
Janelle Monáe

Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film Image
Kara Young and Mallori Johnson

Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film Image
Mykelti Williamson

Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film Image
Mallori Johnson and Kara Young

Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film Image
Kara Young and Mallori Johnson

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