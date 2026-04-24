Video/Photos: IS GOD IS Featurette Offers New Look at Aleshea Harris Film
Harris' play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director.
A new featurette has been released for Is God Is, Aleshea Harris's film adaptation of her award-winning play. The promo features several cast members previewing the movie, including Kara Young, Mallori Johnson, Janelle Monáe, Erika Alexander, and Sterling K. Brown. Take a look at it now, along with new photos.
Is God Is follows twin sisters Anaia and Racine as they undertake a revenge journey from the Dirty South to the California desert, confronting a charged family history and seeking payback for their father for a horrendous act. The movie also stars Mykelti Williamson, Josiah Cross, and Vivica A. Fox.
Harris' play premiered at Soho Rep in 2018, earning three Obie awards, including Best Play and Best Director. The new film adaptation, produced by Amazon, MGM, and Orion Pictures, will be released in theaters on May 15.
Photo Credit: Patti Perret/Amazon
Director Aleshea Harris
Kara Young and Mallori Johnson
Mallori Johnson and Kara Young