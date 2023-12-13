Video: Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer With Erika Henningsen, Alex Brightman & More

Prime Video released the official trailer for Season One of the highly anticipated adult animated musical comedy Hazbin Hotel. The series features a star-studded lineup of Broadway voices.

The trailer features a new original song, “Ready For This,” from platinum-certified artist Sam Haft and Emmy-nominated Andrew Underberg, who contributed original music and lyrics for the series.

The series features the voices of Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Alex Brightman, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, and Joel Perez. Guest stars will include Darren Criss, Jeremy Jordan, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Patina Miller, and Jessica Vosk.

The first season of Hazbin Hotel consists of eight episodes, with four episodes premiering on Prime Video January 19, 2024 and two episodes rolling out weekly through February 2. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Fans can continue to visit HazbinHotel.com to pre-order special packages that include exclusive Season One merchandise until January 12, when early access to the first two episodes will be available to stream on the A24 App one week before they release on Prime Video, along with a virtual Q&A event with Vivienne Medrano and special guests.

About Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot released on YouTube in 2019, which quickly gained over 92 million views and a rabid worldwide fan base. The series blends adult humor, unforgettable characters, and catchy musical numbers, creating a wholly original and unique world.

Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Joel Kuwahara, Dana Tafoya-Cameron, and Scott Greenberg (Season One) also serve as executive producers. Hazbin Hotel is produced by A24 and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

Watch the new trailer here:



