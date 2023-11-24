Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O' Holy Night' With the English National Opera In New Holiday Special

"Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall
Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O' Holy Night' With the English National Opera In New Holiday Special

It's time to celebrate the holidays with Hannah Waddingham!

Watch the West End and Broadway alum perform "O’ Holy Night" in the all-new Apple TV+ musical extravaganza “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas." The performance features English National Opera.

The complete special is now streaming on Apple TV+. Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

Joining Hannah on stage are Phil Dunster, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, and more special guests, with additional performances with The Fabulous Lounge Swingers, the chorus of the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, and an 18-piece band. Along the way, Hannah shares her journey to this magical event with anecdotes and memories of her holiday experiences.

Go backstage for a festive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the special, featuring Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, James Lance, and Kola Bokinni, along with unforgettable moments with Hannah herself.

Watch the performance here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Behind the Scenes With A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: Behind the Scenes With A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Go behind the scenes with A Beautiful Noise at the Thanksgiving Day Parade!

2
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing Grateful by John Bucchino For Thanksgiving Photo
Video: Watch Liz Callaway Sing 'Grateful' by John Bucchino For Thanksgiving

In honor of Thanksgiving, watch Liz Callaway sing John Bucchino's 'Grateful'! 

3
Shop Black Friday in the BroadwayWorld Theater Shop Photo
Shop Black Friday in the BroadwayWorld Theater Shop

Shop Black Friday deals in the BroadwayWorld Theater Shop with free shipping and a free gift (limit one per customer, while supplies last) beginning Friday, November 24th, through November 26th.

4
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theaters THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of Lincoln Center Theater's THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA

See photos from opening night of The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center Theater!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' VisualVideo: Tom Gabriel Warrior's Triumph of Death Release 'Messiah' Visual
Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'Kid Koi Releases New Single 'LA'
Video: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVideo: Watch Eric McCormack on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Attack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in FinaleAttack On Titan Adapts the Manga's 'Baby' Scene in Finale

Videos

Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O’ Holy Night' Video
Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O’ Holy Night'
Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen Video
Stephen Schwartz Can't Wait to Deliver Us THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on the Big Screen
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
SHUCKED

Recommended For You