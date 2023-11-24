Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O' Holy Night' With the English National Opera In New Holiday Special

It's time to celebrate the holidays with Hannah Waddingham!

Watch the West End and Broadway alum perform "O’ Holy Night" in the all-new Apple TV+ musical extravaganza “Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas." The performance features English National Opera.

The complete special is now streaming on Apple TV+. Recorded live at The Coliseum in London, one of London’s oldest and most beautiful theaters, the one-hour special features Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham ringing in the season with musical performances of beloved Christmas classics.

Joining Hannah on stage are Phil Dunster, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, and more special guests, with additional performances with The Fabulous Lounge Swingers, the chorus of the English National Opera, the London Gay Men’s Chorus, and an 18-piece band. Along the way, Hannah shares her journey to this magical event with anecdotes and memories of her holiday experiences.

Go backstage for a festive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the special, featuring Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ryder, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, James Lance, and Kola Bokinni, along with unforgettable moments with Hannah herself.

Watch the performance here:



