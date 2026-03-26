Video: Viral Group Boy Throb Sings Parody Cover of 'Maybe' from ANNIE

The viral acapella group, Boy Throb has released its latest viral video, a cover of “Maybe” from the classic musical, Annie. Check out the performance below as the group sings their hopes to bring bandmate, Darshan Magdum, to join them in Los Angeles.

Self-described as “the people’s boy band,” the group has centered its recent content around a dual mission: to build a music career and to support bandmate Darshan Magdum’s efforts to obtain an O-1 visa to join the group in the United States from India.

Following guidance from an immigration lawyer, Boy Throb has focused on growing a substantial social media audience while documenting the visa process in its videos.