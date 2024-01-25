Video: Toronto Cast of SIX Visit Hans Holbein Portrait of King Henry VIII at Art Gallery Of Ontario

Now on stage in Toronto through February 11th, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

The Queens of SIX Toronto took a trip to the Art Gallery of Ontario for a look at a Hans Holbein portrait of King Henry VIII. Associate Curator Adam Harris Levine was on hand to answer all the Queen's questions, and to provide a little context to the work of art. Check out the video below!

Written and composed by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX opened to a rapturous response at the Royal Alexandra Theatre last, and is now extended until February 11, 2024. 

Starring as Henry VIII’s wives are: Jaz Robinson as Catherine of Aragon, Julia Pulo as Anne Boleyn, Maggie Lacasse as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernández as Anna of Cleves, Elysia Cruz as Katherine Howard, and Lauren Mariasoosay as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Hailey Lewis, Julia McLellan, Abigail Sparrow and Darcy Stewart as Standbys.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century Girl Power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss wrote SIX when they were students at Cambridge University for the school's Musical Theatre Society, to be performed by fellow students at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show was a sensation from its very first performance and word quickly spread. The show's popularity exploded culminating in a Broadway production and in other productions around the world, including Australia.

SIX is currently playing at Broadway's Lena Horne Theatre in New York, the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK and across North America, and at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, South Korea.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 49 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak.







