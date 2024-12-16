Video: The Rockettes Welcome Harlem School of the Arts Students To Open the CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, December 16, 2024, dancers from Harlem School of the Arts performed on stage at Radio City as the opening act for the Christmas Spectacular, as part of the show’s Community Partner Performances program. See video of their performance!

Before the 10:30AM show, two Rockettes (Danelle Morgan & Taylor Shimko) introduced the dancers from Harlem School of the Arts who - under the direction of Leyland Simmons - performed to Mariah Carey’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” with Rockettes-inspired choreography by Jude Evans and Renea Rossi. After the show, the dancers met with two Rockettes (Brooklyn Bronson & Karmen Moore) to learn about their journeys to the line and receive advice on auditioning and performing.

Harlem School of the Arts is an important partner in the Rockettes’ dancer development and community engagement initiatives, having participated in the Community Partner Performances program for the last two years. Through this partnership, and many others, the Rockettes are connecting with young dancers to expand access to the dance company and build an inclusive talent pipeline, so that people from all backgrounds see themselves represented on the Great Stage.

The Community Partner Performances program ensures a meaningful connection between local youth dance organizations and the Radio City Rockettes through mentorship, workshops, and the opportunity to perform on stage at Radio City as the opening act of the Christmas Spectacular. Since the program began in 2022, more than one hundred student dancers from across NYC have participated in the program.

Additional Community Partner Performances will take place this year with MOVE NYC on 12/18 before the 10:30AM show and with NYC Public Schools on 1/3 before the 2:00PM show.

The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes is running through January 5th, only at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets are available at www.rockettes.com.