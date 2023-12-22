Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!

Our Class has now been added to the 19th edition of NYC's world famous and cutting-edge Under the Radar Festival, which takes place January 5 to January 21.

By: Dec. 22, 2023

POPULAR

The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 1 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN Photo 2 Video: Jordan Fisher Performs 'If It's True' in HADESTOWN
Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Photo 3 Review Roundup: APPROPRIATE Opens On Broadway Starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll & More
Interview: Real-Life Married Couple Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Share the Stage in FIDDL Photo 4 Interview: Alexandra Socha & Etai Benson Talk FIDDLER at Paper Mill

Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!

Our Class, the contemporary, award-winning play by Tadeusz Slobodzianek and directed by Ukrainian-born, Jewish director Igor Golyak will see a completely new production and its New York premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) beginning January 12. The company of the play met the press this week and BroadwayWorld correspondent Richard Ridge was on hand to chat with the cast! See our visit to the rehearsal room in the video below!

Our Class has now been added to the 19th edition of NYC's world famous and cutting-edge Under the Radar Festival, which takes place January 5 to January 21 with more than a dozen productions at renowned institutions across the city.

“Our Class is an incendiary work, no one leaves unmoved,” said Mark Russell, Under the Radar Festival Director. “Igor Golyak is one of the most innovative and visual young directors working today. His work has to be seen.”

Our Class is based on real events, and follows 10 classmates — five Jewish and five Catholic — as they grow up as playmates, friends and neighbors, then turn on one another with life and death consequences. Inspired by real life events surrounding a horrific 1941 pogrom in the small village of Jedwabne, Poland, the play is about friendship, antisemitism and betrayal, and follows their lives from childhood through eight decades in a contemporary new production, directed by Igor Golyak.

The international cast of Our Class features Gus Birney (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window) as Dora, Andrey Burkovskiy  (Call DiCaprio!) as Menachem, Jack DiFalco (Torch Song) as Zygmunt, José Espinosa (Take Me Out) as Rysiek, Tess Goldwyn (New Amsterdam) as Zocha, Will Manning (As Reaper in the Summer Gain) as Heniek, Stephen Ochsner (Chicks) as Jakub Katz, Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) as Rachelka/Marianna, Richard Topol (Indecent; The Normal Heart) as Abram, and Ilia Volok (Gemini Man, The Gaaga) as Władek.

At the beginning of November, the cast and creative team gathered for a special retreat in the Berkshires mountains of Massachusetts. They worked on the script, delved into history and context with dramaturg Dr. Rachel Moss, experimented with music with composer Anna Drubich, and discussed the powerful connections between Our Class and our world and lives today. The entire weekend was documented on video - watch a short piece featuring Richard Topol, Alexandra Silber, Andrey Burkovskiy, Stephen Ochsner, and Igor Golyak as they prepare for the rehearsal process.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch SWEENEY TODDs Tiny Desk Concert Photo
Video: Watch SWEENEY TODD's Tiny Desk Concert

The cast of Sweeney Todd took part in a Tiny Desk Concert! Watch here!

2
MIND MANGLER to Play Final NYC Performance in January Before West End Run Photo
MIND MANGLER to Play Final NYC Performance in January Before West End Run

Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion will play its final performance on Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 7PM.

3
Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Photo
Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre

Last night, the tour production of MJ opened at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre. See footage from curtain call!

4
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3 Photo
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

Who will make the Top 3? Tonight's the night we find out! Tune in today, Friday, December 22, to watch as the Top 3 performers are annouced for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage. Who will the judges save? You'll have to watch to find out!

From This Author - A.A. Cristi

Video: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles' Pantages TheatreVideo: MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre
Video: The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCEVideo: The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
Video: Get a First Look at The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena StageVideo: Get a First Look at The Avett Brothers' SWEPT AWAY at Arena Stage
Video: The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLDVideo: The Kid Critics Nourish Their Souls at WHITE GOLD
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre Video
MJ Tour Opens at Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Video
Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE Video
The Teen Critics Have Their Minds Blown at EMERGENCE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central WONKA
SOME LIKE IT HOT
& JULIET

Recommended For You