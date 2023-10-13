Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball

By: Oct. 13, 2023

The first teaser has been released for ITV1 and ITVX's highly anticipated theatrical competition, Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream. See first look video below!

 

Joining host Zoe Ball are judges, comedian and TV personality Alan Carr; singer songwriter Jessie Ware; Olivier Award Winner Amber Riley and Samantha Barks, star of Frozen in London's West End. Each will bring their own unique blend of expertise from comedic interpretation to providing an invaluable insight into the skills required to perform to a West End theatre audience.

 

Produced by Thames (a Fremantle label), the series, which launches later in 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX, will be searching to find two future musical theatre stars to play the integral roles of Sophie and Sky (played by Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper in the hit films) in this global smash hit, feel-good musical.

 

Set within the beautiful backdrop of the idyllic Greek islands, viewers will have front row seats as the contestants will be judged and mentored by guest industry stars through unique workshops in singing, dancing and acting as well as performances, as they aim to cast these highly sought after roles.

 

Creator and global producer of Mamma Mia! and co-executive producer of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, Judy Craymer will also be on hand to offer her expertise to the judges who'll be tasked with making tough decisions in their search to find the next West End superstars.

 

MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream is produced by Thames, a Fremantle label, and Littlestar, with the stage set for its arrival on ITV1. The competition will culminate in a live, dazzling grand-finale, broadcast from a theatre in London's West End, where two winners will take it all and win the roles of Sophie and Sky in Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre as it celebrates its 25th year. This will be a unique opportunity for them, as they'll be starring in one of the world's most successful, smash-hit musicals just as it turns 25 on 6 April 2024.

 

MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream is executive produced by Amelia Brown, Charlie Irwin and Ashley Whitehouse for Thames (a Fremantle label) and Judy Craymer for Littlestar. The show is commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Lily Wilson, Commissioning Editor for ITV and Louise Major, Commissioning Editor for ITV.

 




Video: Teaser Released For ITV's MAMMA MIA! I HAVE A DREAM, Hosted by Zoe Ball
