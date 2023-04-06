Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Video: THE LION KING Celebrates Shaun Escoffery & George Asprey's 15th Anniversary in London

See as past and present company members of THE LION KING surprise Escoffery and Asprey.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Shaun Escoffery (Mufasa) and George Asprey (Scar) are celebrating 15 years in The Lion King in London.

See as past and Present Company members of The Lion King surprise Escoffery and Asprey to mark the anniversary!

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, on tour across North America and the U.K. & Ireland, with a separate production touring internationally. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award®-winning song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.





Related Stories
Interview: Owen Chaponda and Merryl Ansah on Getting Fit for the Stage and Why Theres Noth Photo
Interview: Owen Chaponda and Merryl Ansah on Getting Fit for the Stage and Why There's Nothing Like THE LION KING
Owen Chaponda and Merryl Ansah chat about about their return to The Lion King as the new Simba and Nala
Owen Chaponda and Merryl Ansah Will Join THE LION KING in London This Spring Photo
Owen Chaponda and Merryl Ansah Will Join THE LION KING in London This Spring
The award-winning West End production of Disney’s THE LION KING will welcome Owen Chaponda (Back to the Future; The Colour Purple) and Merryl Ansah (Heathers; Crazy for You), who will step into the iconic roles of ‘Simba’ and ‘Nala’, this spring.
Kyle Richardson and More Join the Cast of THE LION KING UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Kyle Richardson and More Join the Cast of THE LION KING UK and Ireland Tour
The UK and Ireland Tour of Disney's The Lion King will welcome 12 new members to its cast of over 50 actors, singers and dancers this winter. The award winning landmark musical is currently playing a season at Manchester Palace until 11 March, where over 300,000 people will experience the show during the only North West dates.
THE LION KING Extends Season at Manchester Palace Theatre Photo
THE LION KING Extends Season at Manchester Palace Theatre
The Walt Disney Company UK and Ireland and Manchester Theatres have announced on sale dates for a seven week extension of the musical THE LION KING, opening at the Palace Theatre later this year.

More Hot Stories For You


THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to Christmas DayTHE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Shifts Release Date to Christmas Day
April 6, 2023

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, a movie musical film adaptation of Alice Walker's The Color Purple will premiere later this year. The film, previously set to come to cinemas on December 20, has now shifted its opening day to Christmas Day, December 25.
Wake Up With BWW 4/6: Lortel Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Christian Borle!Wake Up With BWW 4/6: Lortel Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Christian Borle!
April 6, 2023

Top stories: Check out the full list of nominations for the Lucille Lortel Awards, plus Wicked tour casting, Alex Edelman's Just For Us on Broadway, and a message from Christian Borle in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE, HARMONY & More Nominated for 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE, HARMONY & More Nominated for 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!
April 5, 2023

Nominations for the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway have been announced! See the full list!
TO CATCH A THIEF to be Adapted Into a New MusicalTO CATCH A THIEF to be Adapted Into a New Musical
April 5, 2023

Perry Street Theatricals has announced plans for a new musical, To Catch a Thief, which hopes to arrive on the London or New York stage sometime in the 2026-27 season.
Cynthia Erivo to Host Talkback at FAT HAM This WeekCynthia Erivo to Host Talkback at FAT HAM This Week
April 5, 2023

Producer Cynthia Erivo will be hosting a talkback after Fat Ham's 7pm performance this Sunday, April 9th. See how to purchase tickets to Fat Ham!
share