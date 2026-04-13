Video: ‘Sewer Singer’ Kyle Kilroy Goes Viral With Broadway Show Tunes On TikTok





ABC News is profiling Kyle Kilroy, a TikTok sensation better known as the “sewer singer.” The Boston-based Kilroy has gone viral for his stirring renditions of Broadway show tunes, opera and classical pop songs, performed during his shifts as a civil engineer. Watch the video above,

Performing hits from Josh Groban, The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast and more, the talented waste management employee has gained nearly 500,000 likes.

Kilroy said he does not have formal vocal training but was introduced to music early in life and briefly sang in a chamber choir during college. He cited Andrea Bocelli as a major influence on his style.

Kilroy records his performances in underground workspaces, often while working alone, taking advantage of the acoustics in the environment.

“I work in waste management, you know what I mean? So I'm like, ‘The sewer singer, that seems spot on for me,’” Kilroy said.

Check out more of his performances here: